Biocides Market Size Worth USD 16.66 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biocides market size was USD 11.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers include increased demand for antimicrobial protection in various industries and a surge in personal grooming expenditures. The application of biocides spans across sectors, with cooling towers emerging as a major area in power, mining, and chemical plants. In the realm of personal care, the market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by rising per capita income, especially notable in China's booming cosmetics market.

Challenges:

However, the market faces challenges, primarily stemming from the lengthy and expensive registration processes. In Europe, stringent regulations, such as the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), aim to enhance the safe use of biocidal products, adding complexity to market entry.

Type Insights:

Among the various types of biocides, organic acids took the lead in 2022, securing the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to their widespread use, particularly in the food industry. Notably, Lactic Acid (LA), a naturally occurring organic acid, is gaining traction for its environmentally friendly properties and safety. Its applications range from decontaminating surfaces to enhancing the pH of fruit juices and foods.

Product Insights:

Within the market's product segmentation, the preservatives segment is poised for steady, fast revenue growth. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable incomes, enabling consumers to invest in quality products. Cosmetic biocides, including triacetin and Resorcinol, find applications in personal care products such as toothpaste, mouthwashes, deodorants, and shaving gels.

Application Insights:

The water treatment segment is expected to command a significant revenue share in the global biocides market during the forecast period. This is driven by the escalating use of biocides in treating drinking water and wastewater. Applications extend to municipal water treatment, Oil & Gas (O&G), power plants, pulp & paper, and other water treatment processes.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America emerged as the leading market, attributing its success to growing building and infrastructure development, driving demand for paints and coatings. The region's Food & Beverage (F&B) industry, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, is witnessing advancements in Research & Development (R&D) and technology, further boosting demand for biocides.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing use of water treatment chemicals, rapid urbanization, economic development, manufacturing activities, and a rising demand for water. China stands out as a significant contributor to the water treatment chemical market in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is expected to account for a substantial revenue share, driven by the availability of alternatives and regulatory developments. For instance, the European Chemicals Agency's biocidal products committee (BPC) advised against the reapproval of propiconazole, a key wood preservative in the European market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 11.05 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 16.66 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, product, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Dow, Arxada, Kemira, LANXESS, THOR, Solvay, CLARIANT, The Lubrizol Corporation, Tintometer GmbH, Symbios Technologies, Graphite Innovation and Technologies Ltd. (GIT), NADETECH INNOVATIONS S.L., and Scotmas Group Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global biocides market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biocides products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global biocides market report are:

BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

Dow

Arxada

Kemira

LANXESS

THOR

Solvay

CLARIANT

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tintometer GmbH

Symbios Technologies

Graphite Innovation and Technologies Ltd. (GIT)

NADETECH INNOVATIONS S.L.

Scotmas Group

Strategic Development

On 1 July 2022, LANXESS AG acquired the microbial control business unit of a U.S.-based group named International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. This acquisition will help LANXEDD AG to strengthen their biocidal active substances portfolio and microbial control business.

On 12 January 2022, Veolia Group acquired Suez, which specializes in water and waste management. This acquisition allows Veolia group to increase its growth in terms of biocides market and company revenue.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biocides market on the basis of type, product, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Oxidizing Biocides Non-Oxidizing Biocides Metallic Compounds Organic Acids Halogen Compounds Phenolic Biocides Organosulfur Compounds Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pest Control Preservatives Others.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Water Treatment



Municipal Water Treatment

Oil & Gas (O&G)

Power Plants

Pulp & Paper

Other Water Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Personal Care Wood Preservation Paints and Coatings Food & Beverage (F&B)



