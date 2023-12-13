Telescopic slides Market Size Worth USD 9.90 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telescopic slides market size was USD 5.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the escalating demand for automated materials in automotive, electronics, and electrical industries, coupled with technological advancements and increased automation in telescopic slides.

The automotive sector is emerging as a major contributor to the telescopic slides market, showcasing a steady revenue growth rate. Manufacturers in this industry are increasingly adopting telescopic slides to enhance inspection and networking capabilities, upgrade systems, and improve production efficiency. In response to this demand, companies like Widney Manufacturing Ltd. have introduced innovative products like the 300 series telescopic slide, designed for lighter-duty applications, offering maximum load capacity at 170 kg.

The ball bearing segment dominates the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2022. Ball bearings, with their smoother operation compared to roller slides, find extensive use in industries such as automobiles, bicycles, machinery, and electrical and electronics sectors. The superior movement control provided by ball bearings is particularly crucial in the automotive industry for tasks like opening and closing doors, hoods, and trunks.

Automotive and Food & Beverages Industries Propel Market Growth

The automotive industry segment is expected to witness a steadily fast revenue growth rate, fueled by the growing need for telescopic slides in the production of automotive components. Telescopic slides play a vital role in safely transferring components from one stage to another, with ball bearings being the preferred choice due to their ability to handle heavier loads.

Simultaneously, the Food & Beverages (F&B) segment is projected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global telescopic slides market. The demand for efficient transfer of products without damage is driving the adoption of telescopic slides in this sector. Their rapid construction and minimal installation requirements contribute to their popularity in the F&B industry.

Industrial Applications and Regional Insights

In terms of industrial applications, the industrial segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate. Telescopic slides are integral to automation equipment setups, allowing machinery to move smoothly while limiting motion to a plane surface. These slides are widely used in the machining tools industry for tasks such as boring, cutting, and shearing, providing reliable and low-maintenance solutions.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific market dominates the global telescopic slides market, driven by rapid industrial growth in countries like China, India, and Japan. Manufacturers in this region are leveraging telescopic slides to enhance reliability, efficiency, and save time and costs, resulting in increased production and sales. Notably, China leads with over 20% of the market share.

The North America market is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by rising demand for telescopic slides in the U.S. and Canada. The availability of various rolling elements, including roller slides and ball bearing slides, provides buyers with multiple options to suit their specific needs.

The Europe market is anticipated to account for a considerable revenue share, attributed to the presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries like Germany, Italy, Poland, France, and the UK.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the telescopic slides market is on a growth trajectory, challenges such as the complexity of installation and a shortage of skilled professionals could hinder revenue growth. Affordability concerns in regions with limited funds and economies may also pose challenges.

However, opportunities abound with technological advancements, including features like interlocking devices, self-retraction, retraction damping, and separable inside rails. These innovations provide industries with increased flexibility, reliability, and machine efficiency.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global telescopic slides market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective telescopic slides products in the market. Some major players included in the global telescopic slides market report are:

Harrison Locks

PHD Inc.

Rollon S.p.A

SKF

HIWIN Technologies Co.

Del-Tron Precision Inc.

igus

Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.

THK Co., Ltd.Top of Form

Strategic Development

In October 2023, Timken Company, a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, acquired Rosa Sistemi S.p.A., a European designer and manufacturer of roller guideways, linear bearings, customized linear systems and actuators, commercialized ball guideways, and precision ball screws to provide better automation and machine tools.

in December 2020, Del-Tron Precision launched non-magnetic ball slides. This new series of non-magnetic ball slides is the appropriate option for applications that cannot tolerate magnetic interference. These slides are ideal for various applications such as medical, semiconductor, military, and laser.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global telescopic slides market on the basis of slide type, application, industry vertical, end-use, and region:

Slide Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Ball bearing Roller slides

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automotive assembly Factory automation Machine and packaging tools Printing Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food & Beverage (F&B) Automotive Electrical and electronics Pharmaceuticals Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Industrial Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



