Agro Textiles Market Size Worth USD 24.27 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agro textiles market size was USD 15.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Agro textiles find extensive application in horticulture, encompassing the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamental plants. Their utilization extends to greenhouses and nurseries, where these serve to regulate light intensity, temperature, and humidity. In addition, agro textiles play a crucial role in shielding crops from pests and diseases, while also contributing to the conservation of water resources in these agricultural environments. Various government entities from different regions are increasingly taking initiatives to accelerate productivity of agriculture & horticulture products.

On 6 October 2023, the Ministry of Textiles, through its primary initiative, the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), conducted a National Conclave on Agrotech, underscoring the imperative of enhancing productivity of agricultural and horticultural products in India. This event, held in collaboration with ITTA and SASMIRA, comprised five technical sessions that delved into topics such as innovations for sustainable and resilient agriculture, Indian Standards and QCOs in Agrotextiles, performance and sustainability of Agrotextiles, and recent advancements in Agrotech technology, including digital transformations in Agriculture and Horticulture.

High cost of agro textiles, compared to other substitutes is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Elevated raw material prices pose challenges for the market, influenced by shifts in consumer needs, high oil prices, and global trade patterns. In addition, sustaining profit margins proves challenging for many agricultural textile producers due to ongoing volatility in raw material prices, impacting their financial performance.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 15.30 Billion Volume Units in 2022 15.30 Units CAGR (2023–2032) 4.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 24.27 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Fiber material, fabric formation, product type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled TenCate Geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Diatex, Mogul Co., Ltd., Karatzis Group of Companies, Freudenberg Performance Materials, and Hy-Tex (UK) Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global agro textiles market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective agro textiles solutions.

Some major players included in the global agro textiles market report are:

TenCate Geosynthetics

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Belton Industries

Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Diatex

Mogul Co., Ltd.

Karatzis Group of Companies

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Hy-Tex (UK) Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 26 August 2021, Suumaya Industries Ltd. purchased a majority share of 51% in the agri-tech startup payAgri Innovations as a part of its strategy to grow its agricultural operations. Originally focused on the textile industry, Suumaya Industries has recently entered the agri-commodity sector with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suumaya Agro Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The nylon segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global agro textiles market in 2022. This is because of the outstanding tensile strength of nylon imparts durability to these textiles, making these particularly well-suited for applications requiring resilience against tension and stress such as in crop support systems or protective nets. In agricultural settings prone to challenging conditions, the longevity and enduring performance of agro textiles based on nylon are guaranteed, contributing to an extended lifespan in the field.

The controlled environment agriculture segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global agro textiles market during the forecast period. This is because agro textiles are essential components in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), offering diverse advantages that significantly enhance the effectiveness and success of agricultural activities. These textiles play a pivotal role in establishing an ideal microclimate for plant development, which serve to insulate and maintain temperature, safeguard crops from severe weather conditions, and reduce temperature variations within the controlled environment. In addition, agro textiles can be customized to manage the quantity and spectrum of light reaching the plants, a critical aspect in CEA where artificial lighting is commonly employed. Moreover, effective light control contributes to optimized photosynthesis, ultimately enhancing crop yield and quality.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of fiber material, fabric formation, product type, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Nylon Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyester Natural Fibers Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers Others



Fabric Formation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Woven Knitted Nonwoven Others



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Shade Nets/Cloths Mulch Mats Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets Fishing Nets Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Outdoor Agriculture Controlled Environment Agriculture



Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032 ) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



