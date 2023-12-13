Stryve Foods Announces Strategic Partnership with Acosta Group to Drive Retail Sales and Distribution Growth

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), a pioneer in healthy protein snacks, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Acosta Group (“Acosta”), a prominent sales and marketing agency. The collaboration brings together the expertise and market reach of both companies, with a shared commitment to delivering high-quality products to consumers across the nation.



Chris Boever, CEO of Stryve, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Acosta Group. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to make healthy snacking accessible to a broader audience. Acosta's proven track record in sales and marketing will undoubtedly enhance our market presence and accelerate the growth of our portfolio of brands."

Darian Pickett, Chief Executive Officer, Sales Agency, also expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, "Stryve has established itself as a leader in the healthy snacks industry, and we are excited to be their strategic partner. We believe that our combined strengths will drive increased visibility and availability of Stryve's innovative products. Together, we look forward to creating a powerful impact in the market."

Stryve is widely recognized for its commitment to producing high-protein, low-carb snacks using top-quality ingredients. The partnership with Acosta Sales and Marketing will leverage the agency's extensive network and experience in the consumer-packaged goods sector to amplify the distribution and promotion of Stryve's products.

Acosta Group, with a rich history spanning decades, is known for its comprehensive sales and marketing solutions that help brands succeed in the competitive retail landscape. This partnership with Stryve reflects Acosta's dedication to collaborating with innovative companies that bring value to consumers.

The strategic collaboration between Stryve Foods and Acosta Group is expected to generate mutually beneficial outcomes, including increased market share, expanded distribution channels, and heightened brand visibility.

About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a leading sales and marketing agency that partners with consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to drive growth and success in the market. With more than 20,000 associates, many of them having worked at prominent CPG companies, leading retailers, or marketing agencies, Acosta delivers tailored solutions that help brands navigate the complex retail landscape and grow sales and market share when opportunities arise. Acosta has the talent and technology to construct data-driven strategies; the reach and relationships to execute against those strategies; and the tools to monitor, track and optimize metric-based results for clients and retailers. Acosta’s ability to connect real-time data into its comprehensive sales and marketing platform delivers insight that matters to clients. Within every sales channel and virtually every retail environment, Acosta leverages its near century of experience, growing international presence and dominance in an array of categories to influence more sales for more clients than any other company. For more information about Acosta Group, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve Foods, Inc., visit www.ir.stryve.com.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

