Organ-on-a-Chip Market projected to reach USD 880.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Organ-on-a-Chip Market ” , by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, Lung-on-chip and Others), Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Physiological Model Development and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 117.1 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 880.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 33.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AlveoliX AG AxoSim Sample of Companies Covered CN Bio Innovations Emulate Inc. Hesperos Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Organ-on-chip technology refers to the use of microfluidic cell culture devices to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery in precision medicine and expedite advancements in tissue engineering. These devices create narrow channels for blood and airflow in organs like the lung, gut, liver, and heart. The key advantage is the ability to construct specific human models with functional responses at the organ or tissue level, reducing reliance on animal models. The benefits include efficient fluid flow, relevant mechanical cues, organ-level tissue-tissue interface, and separate access to parenchymal and vascular compartments. The rising demand for organ-on-chip devices in drug screening aims to reduce employee healthcare costs, enhance morale, productivity, and performance, and minimize absenteeism, accidents, downtime, turnover, and theft. This demand, coupled with the increasing need for lung and kidney-based organ culture devices, is a significant driver of the market. Additionally, the global availability of laboratory-engineered functional organs is on the rise, further fueled by the search for alternatives to animal testing through organ-on-chip research for new drug development. The market growth is propelled by the adoption of organ-on-chip technology due to advancements in cell biology, microfabrication, and microfluidics, creating lucrative opportunities for industry investors. The healthcare sector, in particular, benefits from real-time imaging, in vitro analysis of biochemical, genetic, and metabolic activities of living cells in functional tissues using organ-on-chip devices. Major market players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative solutions for treating pulmonary diseases, contributing to the increasing demand for organ-on-chip technology.

Major Vendors in the Global Organ-On-A-Chip Market:

AlveoliX AG

AxoSim

CN Bio Innovations

Emulate Inc.

Hesperos Inc.

InSphero

Kirkstall

MIMETAS

Nortis

SynVivo

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

TissUse GmbH

Visikol

Growing demand for alternatives to animal testing

The growing demand for alternatives to animal testing is a key factor driving the global organ-on-chip market expansion in the forecast period. For example, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals reports that each year, over 110 million animals, spanning various species like rats, fish, rabbits, dogs, frogs, monkeys, hamsters, mice, cats, guinea pigs, and birds, are sacrificed in U.S. laboratories. These animals are used for biology studies, medical internships, curiosity-driven investigations, as well as testing in the fields of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. A Pew Research Center survey revealed that 52% of U.S. adults oppose the use of animals in scientific research. Other surveys suggest that the minority of individuals accepting animal research do so because they perceive it as crucial for medical progress. However, many argue that the majority of animal studies do not significantly contribute to improving human health, raising questions about the role animal research plays in most medical advancements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing need for early drug discovery and development

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Opportunities:

Development of new OOC models

Integration of OOCs with other technologies

Commercialization of OOCs

The integration of Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) technology with other cutting-edge technologies marks a pivotal trend in the Organ-on-a-Chip market. This convergence involves seamlessly combining OOCs with advancements such as microfabrication techniques, microfluidics, and cell biology. By integrating OOCs with these technologies, researchers can enhance the precision and complexity of in vitro models, replicating organ-level functionalities with greater fidelity. This synergy enables the creation of more sophisticated and realistic platforms for drug testing and disease modeling. Moreover, the integration of OOCs with real-time imaging technologies and analytical tools facilitates comprehensive monitoring of biochemical, genetic, and metabolic activities within the functional tissues. This collaborative approach not only propels the capabilities of OOCs but also opens up new avenues for innovation and advancement in the field of organ-on-a-chip technology.

The market for Organ-on-a-Chip is led by North America.

North America is expected to be the dominant force in the market, with the United States holding the highest market share in the region. This can be attributed to the escalating research and development expenditures in drug discovery and biotechnology. The United States emerges as a leader in the organ-on-chip market due to various factors, including the diverse range of services provided by major players. These services encompass customized design of new chips with specific organ arrangements and an upsurge in toxicological testing of chemicals on various types of organ cells. Significant investments, both from public and private institutes, are fueling research endeavors. For example, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the estimated research funding for biotechnology in the United States reached USD 7,847 million in 2021 and is projected to increase to USD 8,142 million in 2022. This upward trend in research funding for biotechnology signifies a continuous growth trajectory, supporting research utilizing organ-on-chip technology and driving the market in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, The European region is poised for substantial growth, demonstrating a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily propelled by an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, advancements in technology, government initiatives, and heightened research and development efforts by non-profit organizations. Notably, in September 2023, the European Organ-On-Chip Society reported significant developments. Scientists from Tampere University's Centre of Excellence in Body-on-Chip Research (Finland) published a review outlining the construction of microphysiological systems designed to simulate cardiac functions. The review sheds light on the center's focus on modeling brain stroke, hypoxia in cardiac ischemia, and conditions related to obesity. Core activities include the development of monitoring technologies for oxygen control, the creation of chip platforms, and advancements in hydrogel development.

The Lung-on-chip Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The lung-on-chip technology represents a sophisticated three-dimensional model of a functional human lung, intricately designed on a microchip. Comprising human lung and blood vessel cells, this innovative device has the capability to anticipate the absorption of airborne nanoparticles and replicate the inflammatory response elicited by microbial pathogens. Moreover, it serves as a valuable tool for assessing the impact of environmental toxins, evaluating the absorption of aerosolized therapeutics, and testing the safety and efficacy of novel drugs. Through the integration of microfabrication techniques and contemporary tissue engineering, lung-on-chip introduces a novel in-vitro approach to drug screening, faithfully replicating the intricate mechanical and biochemical behaviors observed in a human lung.

