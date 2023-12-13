Correlate Energy Corp. Breaks Ground on Its Largest Corporate Campus Project to Date in Reading, Pennsylvania

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented distributed energy company, is excited to announce that construction has begun on its solar project in Reading, Pennsylvania. The project originally started at 3.8 MW and has grown in size to 5.2 MW, marking a significant milestone as Correlate’s largest project to date.



Upon completion, this project will rank among the largest corporate solar installations in Pennsylvania. Correlate’s expertise in distributed energy contributes to reducing customers’ carbon footprint, enhancing their energy resilience and ensuring economic viability. Correlate is dedicated to ensuring its clients receive positive economic benefits as they make the transition to clean energy.

Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Energy Corp., stated, “We are thrilled to be building our largest corporate campus project to date, marking a significant milestone for our company and further addressing the growing demand for resilient, clean energy solutions in the United States. This project demonstrates once again clean energy remains both economically attractive and more reliable than the traditional grid.”

Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America’s unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate’s management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. To learn more, go to: https://www.correlate.energy/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements regarding Correlate Energy Corp., its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Energy Corp. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Energy Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.