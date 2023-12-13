Financial calendar 2024

Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2024: Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2023 interim report 08 February 2024 6 (2024) Audited annual report 2023 - 16 (2024) I quarter and 3 months 2024 interim report 09 May 2024 19 (2024) 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2024) II quarter and half year 2024 interim report 08 August 2024 32 (2024) III quarter and 9 months 2024 interim report 07 November 2024 45 (2024) IV quarter and 12 months 2024 interim report 06 February 2025 6 (2025)



Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.