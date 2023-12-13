Global Cleaning Robot Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 49,076 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 23.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning robots are autonomous machines that can clean the floor, pool, windows, and grass with minimal or no human intervention. Utilized are residential and industrial cleaning robots, such as robot vacuum cleaners. Mobile, application-specific robots that automate industrial cleaning procedures constitute industrial cleaning robots. In the interest of productivity and safety, these robots automate mundane, hazardous, or dirty tasks.

The robotic devices are equipped with sonar sensors that can "see" approximately 30 feet in every direction. This enables the machine to navigate a given area, identify obstacles and people, and stop when necessary. The robots are preconfigured with cleaning patterns for open spaces, or the manufacturer can work closely with the BSC to create customized maps for complex layouts. Cleaning robots, such as robotic vacuum cleaners, are cost-effective and affordable. They are significantly cheaper than expensive housekeepers.

Automation in Household Appliances and Demand from Professional Services in Healthcare Drive the Global Cleaning Robot Market

Robots now have new ways to interact and collaborate with humans due to the advancement of AI and IoT. Due to the invention and evolution of MEMS and sensors, as well as improvements in vision technology, robots have become more efficient and accurate. Innovation and modernization in robotics are driving the expansion of the market for cleaning robots. As a result of technological advancements and research, robotic cleaners are now available to assist individuals with menial tasks. Advances in visualization and sensing equipment have facilitated the creation of low-cost cleaning robots specifically designed to perform cleaning tasks.

With IoT and wireless technologies, users can now control robots using remote controls or mobile phones. A user can schedule a cleaning phase while away from home. Such innovations and adaptability are driving the growth of the cleaning robot market. Connectivity between these robots and Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers has facilitated the automation of these devices. Wi-Fi-connected cleaning robots are available from Dyson (UK), iRobot, and Neato Robotics (US), among others.

Growing Concern for Safety at Homes Create Lucrative Opportunities for Cleaning Robots

As the number of thefts and robberies increases, homeowners prioritize installing security systems in their homes. Additionally, due to their busy schedules, working individuals must have a regular maid or caretaker, which increases security risks if the caregiver is unreliable. Using a cleaning robot eliminates the need for a housekeeper or caregiver since these robots can be programmed to clean at a later time and controlled via smartphone. Due to technological progress, the capabilities of cleaning robots have increased.

Regional Insights

The cleaning robot market share is poised for growth, with North America set to lead at a 21.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The utilization of cleaning robots in numerous industries is the primary growth driver of the market. According to the NTT 2020 Global Customer Service Benchmarking Report, 35.70% of respondents utilized robots to enhance the customer experience. The local institutions are developing brand-new models of robot cleaners that can be used indoors, outdoors, and even in laboratories. 2021 saw the University of Virginia in Charlottesville test a robot designed to eradicate the coronavirus and other potentially fatal diseases. This item has been designated as DINGO. Additionally, it cleans without the use of chemicals by utilizing UV light.

Businesses are expanding their presence in the United States by introducing new cleaning products to meet the demands of American consumers. In January 2021, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced a new line of innovative home appliances that can automate daily tasks. The new JetBot 90 AI+ is equipped with intelligent technology that permits it to adapt to its surroundings and optimize its cleaning path. It is difficult for those treated for various injuries and diseases to clean their homes. In recent years, the use of such autonomous robots has increased because they facilitate assistance with routine household cleaning tasks.

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Due to widespread technology adoption and rising local production, this region has one of the world's fastest-growing markets for cleaning robots. Additionally, regional manufacturers contribute significantly to the innovation and development of the cleaning robot industry. As part of its long-term objective to provide "A Robot for Every Home," Ecovacs partnered with Shopee in Vietnam in 2021. With Shopee, the company launched a trade-up program that allows customers to upgrade from their old robotic vacuum cleaners to the ECOVACS DEEBOT range, one of the most effective vacuum cleaners.

Key Highlights

Type-wise, the global cleaning robot market includes Personal Cleaning Robots and Professional Cleaning Robots. The Personal Cleaning Robot section will hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Product-wise, the global cleaning robot market includes Floor-Cleaning Robots, Lawn-Cleaning Robots, Pool-Cleaning Robots, Window-Cleaning Robots, and Others. The Window-Cleaning Robot section will hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Application-wise, the global cleaning robot market includes Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others. The Residential section will hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global cleaning robot market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America acquires maximum market share.

Competitive Players in the Market

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd Roborock Technology Co. Ltd LG Electronics Inc. iRobot Corporation Cecotec Innovaciones SL Neato Robotics Inc. Electrolux AB SharkNinja Operating LLC Panasonic Corporation Haier Group Corporation Hitachi Ltd Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Xiaomi Group

Market News

In 2022, iRobot Corporation unveiled the iRobot OS. iRobot OS provides a new user experience for cleaner, healthier, and more smart homes.

In 2022, Samsung Electronics Co. launched the Samsung Newsroom in Singapore, which will serve to be the official Samsung Electronics news source for the local consumers and media.

Global Cleaning Robot Market: Segmentation

By Type

Domestic/Household/Personal Cleaning Robots

Professional Cleaning Robots

By Product

Floor-Cleaning Robot

Lawn-Cleaning Robot

Pool-Cleaning Robot

Window-Cleaning Robot

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

