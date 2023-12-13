Nuclear Medicine Market to Surpass USD 24.20 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Favorable Reimbursement Policies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Nuclear Medicine Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 9.24 billion in 2022. Anticipated to exhibit substantial growth, it is projected to reach USD 24.20 billion by 2030, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Nuclear medicine is a specialized medical field that employs radioactive substances to diagnose and treat various conditions within the human body. Unlike conventional imaging techniques, such as X-rays or CT scans, nuclear medicine relies on the use of small amounts of radioactive materials, known as radiopharmaceuticals, which emit gamma rays. These substances are introduced into the body either through injection, ingestion, or inhalation, allowing for the visualization of internal structures and the detection of abnormalities at the molecular level. The principles of nuclear medicine are rooted in the understanding that certain diseases alter the metabolic activity of cells, and by tracking the distribution of these radiopharmaceuticals, healthcare professionals can pinpoint areas of concern.

Market Analysis

The nuclear medicine market is experiencing significant growth due to several key drivers that underscore its expanding importance in the medical landscape. One primary driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular disorders, globally. As these conditions continue to rise, the demand for accurate and early diagnostic tools provided by nuclear medicine procedures has surged. Additionally, technological advancements in imaging equipment and radiopharmaceutical development have enhanced the precision and efficiency of nuclear medicine, further driving market growth. The growing aging population is another crucial factor contributing to the expansion of this market, as older individuals often require more extensive and precise diagnostic procedures. Furthermore, the continuous research and development efforts in nuclear medicine, aimed at exploring new applications and improving existing technologies, are fostering innovation and attracting investments.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Advanced Accelerators Applications, Bayer, Curium, Bracco Imaging, Cardinal Health, Jubliant Lifesciences, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Nordion Inc., and other players.

Nuclear Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.24 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 24.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regions/Countries North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising incidence and prevalence of the target diseases

• Creation of tailored cancer therapies based on alpha-radioimmunotherapy

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the nuclear medicine market are characterized by a complex interplay of various factors that influence its growth and development. One of the key drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, which has heightened the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Nuclear medicine, with its ability to provide precise and early detection of diseases at a molecular level, has emerged as a crucial tool in the medical field, thereby fostering market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, contributes significantly to the escalating demand for nuclear medicine procedures. Furthermore, technological advancements in imaging and radiopharmaceuticals have opened up new avenues for innovation, offering enhanced diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy, thus driving market expansion. However, alongside these drivers, there exist notable restraints and challenges that impact the market. One major restraint is the high cost associated with nuclear medicine procedures and equipment, limiting their accessibility, particularly in developing regions.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Diagnostic products

Therapeutic Products

By Application Type

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid

Lymphoma

Bone Metastasis

Endocrine Tumor

By Modality Type

SPECT

PET

Alpha-emitters

Beta-emitters

Brachytherapy

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a frontrunner in the nuclear medicine market, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, technological innovation, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The United States, in particular, spearheads the region's nuclear medicine advancements, with a strong focus on research and development. Europe follows closely behind, with a well-established healthcare system and a proactive approach toward incorporating nuclear medicine technologies. The European market benefits from collaborative efforts between academic institutions, research centers, and industry players. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player in the nuclear medicine landscape, driven by a burgeoning population, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of nuclear medicine adoption, with a growing demand for diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications.

Impact of Recession on Nuclear Medicine Market Growth

In times of economic hardship, innovation becomes a crucial driver for market resilience. The nuclear medicine sector must adapt to the changing landscape by fostering innovation in areas such as technology, cost-effective manufacturing processes, and novel applications. Companies that invest in research and development to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of nuclear medicine technologies may find themselves better positioned for long-term success. Stakeholders in the nuclear medicine market need to adopt strategic measures to weather the economic storm. Diversification of product portfolios, strategic collaborations, and a focus on value-based healthcare solutions are among the strategies that can help mitigate the impact of the recession.

Key Takeaway from Nuclear Medicine Market Study

The Diagnostic Products segment, encompassing a diverse range of tools and technologies, has emerged as a frontrunner in the nuclear medicine arena. From radiopharmaceuticals to imaging devices, this segment plays a pivotal role in the accurate detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions.

Within the nuclear medicine domain, the SPECT segment has positioned itself as a game-changer. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, a sophisticated imaging technique, allows for three-dimensional visualization of physiological functions within the body. SPECT's ability to capture detailed images at the molecular level enhances diagnostic accuracy, making it an invaluable tool for healthcare providers.

Recent Developments

MBM Holding and Portland Holdings Investco Limited have recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their commitment to a collaborative venture in the realms of nuclear medicine and renewable energy. This strategic partnership aims to harness the synergies between the two entities, leveraging their respective expertise to drive advancements in these critical sectors.

TerraPower, a company founded by Bill Gates, has successfully secured $750 million in funding dedicated to advancing innovation in nuclear energy and medicine. The $750 million funding injection provides TerraPower with a robust financial foundation to propel its ambitious projects forward.

