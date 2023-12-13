IF Metall selects Innofactor to further develop and support a membership management system

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on December 13, 2023, at 16:20 Finnish time

The Swedish labor union Industriarbetarförbundet Metall (IF Metall) has selected Innofactor to continue the development, maintenance and support of a membership management system. The system has been provided earlier by Innofactor, and it is based on Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM and Innofactor’s own IPs.

The contract period is 2,5 years. Innofactor's estimate of the total value of the procurement is approximately EUR 1.6 million.

IF Metall is a labor union with over 300,000 members, who work in large parts of the Swedish industry, including in the plastics, pharmaceuticals, building materials, steel, chemical and engineering industries.

