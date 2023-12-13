Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Cornley Hi-tech, Radiometer Medical, EDAN Instruments and Nova Biomedical

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Benchtop, Portable), By Application (Blood Gas, Electrolyte), By End-use (PoC, Clinical Laboratories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising number of patients in ICU and critical care units and increasing demand for high throughput and integrated systems are some key factors likely to drive the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

Growing global geriatric population base is also expected to significantly contribute towards market growth over the forecast period, by triggering the incidence rates of target diseases and widening the base of patients requiring critical care. Furthermore, the emergence of multi-parameter monitoring devices owing to, expanding test menus and growing demand for portable devices is expected to boost usage rates over the forecast period.

The availability of blood gas analyzers has helped enhance the care of critically ill patients allowing for frequent diagnosis and monitoring of respiratory problems and ability to guide prognosis and therapy. Rising demand for technically advanced sleek handheld devices involving short turnaround time has resulted in the development of more compact, sleek, handheld point-of-care devices. For instance, the OPTI CCA-TS2 blood gas and electrolyte analyzers use innovative optical technology and provide fast results while requiring minimal maintenance.







Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzer Market Report Highlights

Portable analyzers dominated the market with a share of over 62.3% in 2022 and are also expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for automated, self-monitoring, portable devices, shorter analysis time, and quick accurate results are key factors boosting the growth of this segment.

Combined blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are expected to rapidly gain market share over the forecast period. Rising need for analyzers, which can analyze blood and electrolyte samples together are swiftly gaining popularity among users.

Presence of high unmet needs clubbed with rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets of India and China is expected to help Asia Pacific grow at a lucrative rate throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for decentralized point-of-care diagnostic facilities handling large volumes of diagnostic tests is also expected to drive regional market growth.

Companies Profiled

Abbott Point of Care

Cornley Hi-tech

Radiometer Medical

EDAN Instruments.

ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim

F Hoffman La Roche

Fortress Diagnostics

Instrumentation Laboratories

LifeHealth

Medica

Nova Biomedical

OPTI Medical Systems

Sensa Core

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Benchtop

4.4. Portable



Chapter 5. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Blood Gas Analyzers

5.4. Electrolyte Analyzers

5.5. Combined Analyzers



Chapter 6. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Clinical Laboratories

6.4. Point-of-Care



Chapter 7. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

