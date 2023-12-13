Canadian spirits brand that launched during pandemic strikes gold:

Toronto, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxglove Spirits Ltd. is pleased to announce, Valley of Mother of God Gin has been awarded two top honours this month at The Spirits Business Global Gin Masters spirits blind-tasting competition . The Maplewood Smoked Gin was awarded a Master Medal in the Ultra-Premium heat while their Canadian Dry Gin took home a coveted gold medal in the Super Premium category. The prestigious competition took place in London, England, often seen as the gin capital of the world.

The panel was comprised of internationally renowned experts in the field and there was no shortage of heavy-hitters amongst the competition, with some gin makers coming from long-established pedigree as well as a handful of newcomers with heavy Hollywood clout. Valley of Mother of God Gin co-founders Malcolm Roberts and Shelly Perry knew they were facing an uphill battle of David and Goliath proportions, but their winning recipes, hard work and determination to stay true to their brand paid off. One of the judges clearly agreed, as they commented on the Maplewood Smoked Gin:

“This gin impressed with ‘very delicate smoke, elegantly done,' leading to 'sweetness, pine and citrus,' which shone through on the palate.”

The brand was created by partners in life and business, Malcolm Roberts and Shelly Perry at their farm north of Toronto, and launched at the LCBO in April 2020. From the very beginning, their gins have been received with acclaim - winning gold medals at international competitions upon initial release.

"From the very beginning of this journey in 2017, our goal was to develop a world class gin that would highlight the aromas and flavours of the Canadian landscape," explains Shelly Perry, Co-founder. "It seemed to us that the wonderfully transportive, subtle hint of wood smoke from a campfire would resonate not only with Canadians, but with nature lovers around the world. Our ethos is that nature really is the source of true luxury."

Although launching at the onset of the global pandemic proved challenging, after only three years, Valley of Mother of God continues its momentum and currently ranks as the #1 domestic luxury gin brand in LCBO. It has also garnered attention from some big players: iconic global spirits brand Campari recognized the exceptional quality of the gin and in 2021 chose it to help promote the classic Negroni cocktail in LCBO as well as in upscale bars and restaurants.

"The partnership with Campari is now entering its third year and we plan to add further collaborations in 2024 with brands that share our philosophy,” says Malcolm Roberts, Co-founder.

Distribution and sales to British Columbia and Alberta began last summer, and a capital raise is currently underway to fund further growth across Canada and into key markets in the United States. The company has ambitious plans underway for expansion across international markets.

"After five years of development, we are delighted that all of our hard work is paying off," says Roberts. "With our Maplewood Smoked Gin being recognized as one of the best ultra premium gins in the world, we are well positioned for growth. Although we were founded in rural Ontario, from the beginning we envisioned Valley of Mother of God as a global luxury spirits brand.”

###

About Foxglove Spirits

Foxglove Spirits is a 5-year-old Canadian producer of luxury alcohol products developed through innovative strategies, head snap creativity, global expertise and the world’s finest ingredients.

For high resolution images and all media inquiries:

Jenny Shin, President and CEO Milestones Public Relations

E. jshin@milestones-pr.com T. 1-647-286-8584

Assets

Website: https://www.valleyofmotherofgod.ca/

Instagram: @valleyofmotherofgodgin

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/valleyofmotherofgod/

Attachment