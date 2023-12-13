Holman Receives Inaugural Diverse Supplier Award from ExxonMobil

Mount Laurel, NJ, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holman, a global automotive services organization, is honored to announce the company recently received the 2023 Diverse Supplier award from ExxonMobil. Holman, the first and only global fleet management company to be certified as a women-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBENC), is the inaugural recipient of the award which recognizes a diverse supplier who delivers superior performance that aligns with ExxonMobil’s expectations and values.

“We take a great deal of pride in helping clients such as ExxonMobil establish a diverse supplier base and working together to continue driving what’s right,” said Chris Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, Holman. “Our entire organization is extremely proud of the long-standing partnership we’ve built with ExxonMobil, and it is truly an honor to be the inaugural recipient of this prestigious award.”

This new award category from ExxonMobil focuses on diverse suppliers that are at least 51 percent owned and managed by one or more persons of ethnic minorities, women, people with disabilities, U.S. military veterans, and LGBTQ. The evaluation process encompasses quantifiable metrics and qualitative feedback from various internal stakeholders. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria including on-time delivery, safety, responsiveness, service quality, and differentiated value.

“Diversity in our supply chain is a key competitive advantage,” said Pamela Skaufel, Vice President of Global Procurement, ExxonMobil. “Holman delivers real value in fleet management for ExxonMobil, and we’re delighted to honor this outstanding, women-owned business as the first recipients of this award.”

For more than two decades, Holman has provided a full range of holistic fleet management and upfitting services to ExxonMobil, helping the company maximize the potential of their fleet as a strategic business asset.

“It is an honor to present Holman with ExxonMobil’s inaugural Diverse Supplier award,” said Kok-Yew See, E&PS Vice President, ExxonMobil. “As a woman-owned business that has grown into a leader within the automotive services industry, Holman is delivering their commitment to provide innovative fleet management processes, which our company uses to identify strategic opportunities and extract value. Equally important, Holman shares the core values that are critical to our mutual success, leading with an innovative approach and advancing our competitive advantage.”

Holman was recognized alongside ExxonMobil’s Supplier of the Year and Supplier Innovation honorees during a ceremony at ExxonMobil’s headquarters in Spring, Texas, on November 15.

“Being certified as a woman-owned business is a reflection of the significant role women throughout our organization have played – and continue to play – in our sustained growth and success,” said Mindy Holman, Chair of the Board, Holman. “This award from ExxonMobil, whose core values and principles mirror our own, further validates our efforts and unwavering commitment to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that allows every individual to flourish.”

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

