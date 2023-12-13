Change in the business name and the articles of association of a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

On 12 December 2023, the new business name of OÜ Ilmarise Kvartal, a subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, was entered in the commercial register – OÜ PKE Treasury. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name has been approved. The subsidiary's real estate activities have ended and in order to simplify the management of intra-group loans, we have decided to reorganize the company's work in such a way that OÜ PKE Treasury will manage the financing activities of Estonian group companies.



