Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115 - Switch Auction

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKS 37 0115 ISIN IS0000034874 IS0000033793 Maturity Date 10/15/2026 01/15/2037 Auction Date 12/15/2023 12/15/2023 Settlement Date 12/20/2023 12/20/2023 Buyback issue RIKB 24 0415 Buyback price (clean) 97.7300

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 24 0415.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.