Global Wind Turbine Castings Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030 - Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Castings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wind Turbine Castings Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wind Turbine Castings estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis by type breaks down the Wind Turbine Castings market into categories, presenting a percentage breakdown of sales for Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis turbine castings. It further delves into the market by application, highlighting the sales distribution between On-Shore and Off-Shore wind turbine castings.

Horizontal Axis segments is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vertical Axis segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wind Turbine Castings market in 2023, including insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share. It evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Additionally, the report offers an outlook on the global market prospects and examines the Wind Turbine Castings market through various lenses.

Regional analysis provides insights into the global market's regional sales distribution, distinguishing between developed and developing regions. It ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for sales in the Wind Turbine Castings market from 2022 to 2030, including China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

The report offers an introductory overview of Wind Energy, emphasizing its economic viability and importance in the renewable energy landscape. It provides insights into Wind Turbines, their design, and notable facts about wind energy and wind turbines. The report also addresses the decision-making process for building wind farms and offers an overview of Wind Turbine Casting, highlighting its role in the wind energy industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$636 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Wind Energy Sector

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Wind Industry Faces Supply Chain Challenges, but Remains Attractive

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide: Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry

Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with Futuristic Innovations

Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand

Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Advent of Innovative Casting Technologies Propel Demand for Wind Energy Turbines

A Peek into Wind Turbine Drivetrain Developments

PU Infused Wind Turbine Blades: A Creative Solution

Additive Manufacturing of Turbine Component Molds to Fashion New Path for the Industry

Offshore Wind on a Growth Path

Recent Developments in Wind Turbine Design - A Review

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Wind Energy and Turbines

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Wind Systems

World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US

US Distributed Wind Capacity Addition in MW for 2014-2021E

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Wind Energy and Turbines

Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

Challenges Facing the Turbine Castings Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 31 Featured)

AEROVIDE GmbH

ASK Chemicals Group

Elyria Foundry Inc.

Enercon GmbH

RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Sakana Group

Seforge

SHW AG

Silbitz Group GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxw1bg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment