Klas Svensson appointed as a member of Sampo’s Group Executive Committee

The Board of Directors of Sampo plc has today appointed Klas Svensson as a member of Sampo Group Executive Committee starting from 1 January 2024. Svensson leads the Commercial business area, a role which he has been in since 2021, and has previously held multiple roles within the Group since joining in 2012.

- Following the transformation of Sampo into a pure P&C insurance group, I am pleased to welcome Klas to the Group Executive Committee. It is natural that the Commercial business area is represented in the GEC, which already includes Ingrid Janbu Holthe, the Head of Private. Klas has an extensive understanding of the digital P&C insurance business which will be of great value for the Group to achieve its high ambitions in this area, says Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO.

The curriculum vitae and picture of Klas Svensson are attached to this release.

CV

Klas Svensson

born 1985

Education:

London Business School, London, UK

- MBA, 2020

Linnaeus University School of Economics & Management, Växjö, Sweden

- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, 2012

Career:



If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ)

- Group Executive Vice President, Head of Business Area Commercial, 2021–



If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ)

- SVP, Head of Digital Sales & Customer Experience, BA Private, 2020–2021

- SVP, Head of Sales & Service Denmark, BA Private, 2016–2020

- SVP, Head of Digital Sales & Service Sweden, 2013–2016

- Online Sales & Service Manager, 2013

- Online Sales Manager, 2012–2013

Smelink AB

- Chief Operating Officer, 2009–2011

- Head of Sales and Marketing, 2005–2009

