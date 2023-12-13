Counter-Drone Technology Market Intelligence: Critical Analysis and Investment Insights

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-Drone Technologies - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform. As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have become increasingly important in the fields of defense and security. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities is essential.
The commercialization of drones is a key driver in the C-UAS market, with technological advances lowering the costs of acquiring drones, thereby increasing access. This has led to wider commercial and governmental proliferation, which itself necessitates the development and procurement of C-UAS in a variety of defense, commercial, and law enforcement roles.
In an increasingly multi-polar world, investment in defensive C-UAS capabilities will only accelerate. Russia and China are actively pursuing advancements in military UAV technology. Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have deployed UAVs extensively, with Ukraine using drone swarms to destroy Russian Terminators (BMPTs). China has identified drones, particularly drone swarms, as a key feature of its defense modernization plans, as it aims to achieve parity with the US. Given this focus on the development and advancement of drone technology, it is likely that going forward, the cultivation and procurement of robust C-UAS systems capable of countering a range of UAV threats (Groups 1-5) will be essential. Furthermore, the potential for the weaponization of commercially available small UAS (sUAS), such as the installation of grenades and mortar on recreational quadcopters as seen in Ukraine, will continue to drive capable C-UAS systems on all scales.
Key Highlights
- Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market.
- Analysis of the various c-UAS platforms, programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact that emerging technologies such as directed energy weapons (DEW), swarm technology, and jamming systems will have on the future outlook of the counter-drone theme.
Report Scope
- The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.
- The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole counter-drone value chain are covered.
- Highlights from different counter-drone technology related research and development programs that are currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Use cases
- Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Value Chain
- Detection & tracking
- Interdiction
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Defense sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Anritsu
- ApolloShield
- Aselsan
- Babcock
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- CACI
- Chenega
- CS Group
- Elbit Systems
- General Atomics
- Hensoldt
- IAI
- Indra
- Kongsberg
- Kratos Defense
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leidos
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- MBDA
- Nammo
- Northrop Grumman
- QinetiQ
- RADA Electronic Industries
- Rafael
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Stanley Electric Co
- ThalesAaronia
- Accipter Radar
- Advanced Protection Systems
- Advanced Radar Technology
- AerialX
- AeroDefense
- Almaz Scientific-Production Enterprise
- ALS Less Lethal
- Anduril Industries
- AntiDrone
- ARTsys360
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Aveillant
- Black Sage
- BlueHalo
- BSVT - New Technologies
- CASIC
- Centum
- CerbAir
- Chess Dynamics
- Citadel Defense
- Concern Avtomika
- DAT CON
- Defsys
- Delft Dynamics
- Department 13
- D-Fend Solutions
- Drone Defence
- DroneShield
- Droptec
- Dynamite Global Strategies
- EDGE Group
- Epirus
- Hanwha Defense
- IEC Infrared
- IMI Systems
- K9 Electronics
- KB Radar
- KEAS
- Kirintec
- KRET
- MARSS
- METIS Aerospace
- Microflown Avisa
- Netline
- Nexter Systems
- Orbital ATK
- Patria
- Poly Technologies
- Regulus
- Rinicom
- Robin Radar
- Rohde & Schwarz
- ROKETSAN
- Rosoboronex-port
- Sierra Nevada
- Silent Sentinel
- SkyLock
- SkySafe
- SkySec
- Smart Shooter
- SmartRounds
- Spotter
- Squarehead Technology
- SteelRock Technologies
- Teledyne FLIR
- ThirdEye Systems
- United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation
- Vorpal
- Wiebel Scientific
