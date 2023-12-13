Recapture the Lost Art of Customer Service in New Book FROM ENTRANCE TO EXIT

Charleston, SC, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most successful business leaders know that customer service can set a company apart from the crowd. Valerie Russell is no stranger to the concept. She spent over thirty-five years working in customer service and business administration across nearly a dozen industries, and one thing that has been true for her entire career is that brand loyalty depends on relationships. Unfortunately, the digital era has seen a rise in antisocial behavior and a decline in quality customer care. Since the pandemic, these trends have only worsened.

In her transformative book on the subject, From Entrance To Exit, Russell teaches companies how to create impactful customer service models from the ground up. Working through the fine details of this lost art, Russell empowers companies to succeed on this important front.



The book contains conversation starters, practice exercises, and inspiring stories from Russell’s own professional journey. These personal reflections and winning strategies help companies learn to build lasting trust from the parking lot to the exit.

Covering sales, onboarding, troubleshooting, and more, the book is a comprehensive take on what it means to serve well, empathize deeply, and live out a principled, loyalty-earning approach to customer relations. From Entrance To Exit is of great value for professionals looking to improve their own customer service skills, for managers working to develop better procedures, and for readers who simply want to better their relationships.

From Entrance To Exit is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Valerie Russell is a customer service and administration expert with over thirty-five years of experience in retail, healthcare, childcare, education, ministry, insurance, information directories, and more. She received a bachelor’s in healthcare administration in 2019. Valerie is passionate about customer-centered care, and she now writes to reverse the steep decline in service across American industries. She currently lives in Texas with her three sons.

