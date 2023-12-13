TechFlow Bolsters Leadership Team in Wake of $2.1 Billion TSA Contract and DIU Success Memo Facilitating EV Charging Infrastructure Agreements at Over 800 U.S. Sites

Experienced Federal Sales Executive Matt Regan Joins as Director of Business Development and Capture Manager





Retired U.S. Marines Colonel Ian Clark Named Director of Operations for Energy and Mobility Solutions



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After receiving a 7-year, $2.1 billion contract with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and securing a transformative Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) success memorandum for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, TechFlow, a 100% employee-owned forward-thinking energy, mobility, logistics, and digital solutions company, today announced the addition of two strategic leaders to its leadership team.

Matt Regan, an experienced global Federal sales leader with a Department of Homeland Security and aviation background, has been appointed TechFlow's Director of Business Development and Capture Manager. With his expertise, through his tenures at Smiths and Safran, Regan is adept in global Federal procurement and delivery of complex aviation services. His new role involves leading strategic growth in fleet management and EV charging infrastructure, leveraging TechFlow's recent TSA contract and DIU success memorandum. Regan's engineering acumen and problem-solving skills are crucial to driving TechFlow's expansion in these innovative sectors, aligning with the evolving needs of government transportation and infrastructure.

Ian Clark, a retired U.S. Marine Colonel with over 30 years of distinguished military service, has been named TechFlow’s Director of Operations for Energy and Mobility Solutions. With a strong track record in leading complex strategic installations and diverse teams and his expertise in energy resilience, sustainability, and operational budgeting, Clark will lead the company’s government EV charging and energy initiatives. Clark’s appointment came shortly after TechFlow secured a DIU success memo for EV charging infrastructure, which enabled immediate production agreements at over 800 U.S. facilities. Clark’s career includes pivotal leadership roles such as Deputy Commander/Chief of Staff at Marine Corps Installations – West, Air Station Commander at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, and Director of Operations and Deputy Commander at Marine Aircraft Group 39. His remarkable record as an attack helicopter pilot, with over 3,000 flight hours and 435 combat missions, exemplifies his exceptional leadership capabilities under pressure. Clark is also a distinguished scholar, holding a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts in National Security/Strategic Studies (with distinction) from the Naval War College.

"As TechFlow embraces an exciting growth phase, underscored by our 7-year, $2.1 billion TSA contract and the groundbreaking DIU EV charging infrastructure success memo, we are thrilled to have Matt and Ian join our leadership team," said TechFlow CEO and Chairman Rob Baum. "Their expertise is timely and pivotal in our continued pursuit of innovation and efficiency. With their guidance, we are set to enhance our service offerings for existing and future customers, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry. Matt and Ian’s strategic leadership is a key asset in leveraging our recent successes to build a dynamic future for TechFlow."

