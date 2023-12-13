3D IC Market projected to reach USD 59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D IC Market ” , by Type (Stacked 3D and Monolithic 3D), Component (Through-Silicon Via (TSV), Through Glass Via (TGV) and Silicon Interposer), Application (Logic, Imaging & optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED and Others), End-user (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Medical Devices, Industrial and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global 3D IC Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 16.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 59.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 20.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Component, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 3M Company Besang Inc. AMKOR TECHNOLOGY Sample of Companies Covered ASE GROUP IBM Corporation Intel Corporation

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D IC Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The 3D IC market is experiencing significant growth and evolution as it navigates the technological landscape. This market, characterized by the stacking of integrated circuits in three dimensions to enhance performance and efficiency, is witnessing widespread adoption across various industries. The demand for compact and high-performance electronic devices is a key driving force, compelling manufacturers to explore innovative solutions offered by 3D IC technology. Advancements in semiconductor packaging techniques, coupled with the increasing complexity of electronic systems, are propelling the market forward. Additionally, the 3D IC market is fueled by the rising need for improved energy efficiency, reduced form factors, and enhanced functionality in electronic devices. As the technology continues to mature, the market is expected to witness further expansion, with ongoing research and development initiatives contributing to the continuous innovation and integration of 3D ICs in diverse applications.

Major Vendors in the Global 3D IC Market:

3M Company Besang Inc.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY

ASE GROUP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Monolithic 3D Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

Tezzaron Semiconductor Conductor Corporation

Toshiba Corp.



United Microelectronics Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

High adoption of electronics devices

The 3D IC market is experiencing a surge in adoption driven by the widespread embrace of electronic devices across various sectors. The escalating demand for compact, high-performance gadgets has propelled manufacturers to leverage the benefits of 3D IC technology. With the increasing complexity and functionalities of electronic systems, the advantages offered by 3D ICs, such as improved performance, reduced form factors, and enhanced energy efficiency, have become pivotal. From consumer electronics to industrial applications, the high adoption of electronic devices is a key catalyst for the growth of the 3D IC market. As the global reliance on electronic devices continues to intensify, the market is poised for sustained expansion, with 3D ICs playing a pivotal role in meeting the evolving demands of modern technology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Miniaturization and performance demands

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) integration

Semiconductor technology advancements

Opportunities:

Increased adoption in high-performance computing

Development of heterogeneous integration

Emerging applications in AI and machine learning

Commercialization of 3D IC technology

The commercialization of 3D IC technology marks a significant milestone in the 3D IC market, as this advanced semiconductor packaging approach transitions from research and development to practical applications. The increasing recognition of the benefits offered by 3D ICs, such as improved performance, reduced footprint, and enhanced functionality, has led to heightened interest from industries spanning consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. As companies capitalize on the commercial potential of 3D ICs, there is a notable shift towards integrating this technology into a diverse range of products, driving innovation and addressing the evolving needs of the market. The successful commercialization of 3D IC technology signifies its readiness for widespread adoption, ushering in a new era of compact, efficient, and high-performance electronic devices across various industries.

The market for 3D IC is led by Asia Pacific.

In 2022, The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to take the forefront in the Global 3D IC Market, holding a leading position owing to the presence of key players and various end-user industries in the region. The burgeoning demand for integrated circuits (ICs) in sectors like automotive and consumer electronics serves as a key driver for the region's growth. Additionally, North America is poised to secure a substantial share in the global market. The surge in demand for integrated circuits, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to propel the expansion of the 3D IC market throughout the forecast period.

The Rotary Wing Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The segmentation of the 3D IC Market based on components includes Through Glass Vias (TGVs), Through Silicon Vias (SGVs), and other elements. The through silicon vias (TGVs) segment has emerged as the market leader, contributing significantly to the overall revenue. This dominance is attributed to the rapid expansion of TGVs, driven by the increasing prevalence of smart electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. TSVs play a pivotal role in constructing 3D integrated circuits (ICs) and IC packaging, essential components in the production of smart electronics. Moreover, TSVs provide superior connectivity compared to traditional flip-chips and wire bonds, further solidifying their prominence in the market.

