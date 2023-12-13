e360 Expands Its Executive Leadership Team; Emphasizes Commitment to Growth, Innovation, and a People-First Culture

CONCORD, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, today announced that Rob Schaeffer is joining its Executive Leadership Team as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Rob is a highly respected industry leader with nearly three decades of strategic management experience in technology manufacturing and channel roles.



“At e360, we prioritize engaging or surrounding ourselves with the right talent, and Rob's passion for our business and the care and commitment he demonstrates for meeting both the needs of our valued clients and employees makes him a perfect fit for our growth-minded, people-first culture,” said Mike Strohl, CEO of e360. “As we prepare to step into the new year, we are excited about the investments we will make to elevate the experience our valued clients and partners have with e360. Rob will play an integral role in bringing new opportunities to the table, enabling us to continue positioning ourselves as a technology provider with national reach, serving enterprises with a global presence.”

Rob joins e360 from domain expert integrator CBT, Inc. where he served as President and COO. Prior roles include managing partner for top solution provider Systems Technology Associates (STA), Inc., where during his tenure, he helped grow the company from a small start-up to a multi-million dollar business. As a District Manager for HPE, Rob led strategic accounts for the company’s Enterprise Storage Division in Southern California before being promoted to Director of Channel Sales West. He spent three years as Vice President of Channel Sales in the US. While at HPE, he drove significant wins at Disney, Sony, Nestle, Boeing, Twenty-First Century Fox, and DIRECTV.

“As someone who values teamwork and the power of technology, I take pride in my ability to lead teams and develop effective go-to-market strategies that create real business outcomes,” said Schaeffer. “I have a passion for relationship-building and mentorship and believe strongly in e360’s culture and growth mindset. With the exceptional strengths and abilities of the team Mike has assembled, we can help our clients embrace the next evolution of technology innovation. This will allow us to exceed our objectives and bring value to our clients' businesses.”

“We are excited to see the investments that e360 is making in expanding its leadership team,” said Ryan Rushton, CTO, Ensign Services. “When looking for people to work with, we seek long-term partners. Over the years, there have been many examples of where e360 has helped us find the right solution, whether it was with them or not with them. This, along with the amazing support they provide on the product they have expertise in, is one of the many reasons we continue to form that true partnership with e360.”

“All great relationships are built on integrity and trust, and they have that in abundance at e360,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. “By bringing Rob on board, e360 is taking a bold step towards strengthening their already impressive domain expertise. With his extensive experience in both vendor and technology consulting, Rob will undoubtedly propel e360 to new heights as they guide their clients through the rapidly evolving business landscape impacted by the emergence of AI, machine learning, and other technologies with confidence.”

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to many of the West Coast’s most prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations, helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Google Cloud Premier Partner, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, VMware Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).