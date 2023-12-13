India OTT Market Report 2023-2028: Responding to Diverse Demands of Audiences Boosting Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTT Market in India 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Content fragmentation is the strategy of sharing specific content with a specific audience. The OTT players are carefully providing content specific to their platform that is not available on other platforms. This content fragmentation allows OTT companies to build a connection with a highly targeted audience by providing them with exclusive content and converting them to brand-loyal customers.



Original premium content is one of the biggest growth drivers and differentiators as OTT platforms compete for consumers' attention. In the period spanning 2022-2023, the consumption of OTT content in the English language has notably increased in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.



Indian audiences, influenced by social media, are showing a preference for dubbed versions of popular international shows available on OTT platforms. These shows were not originally accessible through English-language satellite TV channels in India. Global streaming service providers (such as Amazon, Disney-owned Hotstar, and Netflix) compete with domestic service providers (such as Zee5, Voot, and MX Player), as well as a host of regional and ultra-localized players.



On-demand videos are a big advantage for OTT in comparison to traditional linear TV. However, instead of disrupting linear TV broadcasters, OTT is helping them retain their core customers and increase their earnings.



Market segment:



The AVOD/advertising revenue model accounted for ~45.30% of the revenue of video OTT players in FY 2023 and is expected to witness growth in FY 2028 to occupy a 46.07% share. In 2022, Jiocinema managed to gain revenue from its advertising model by streaming IPL matches for free. The segment has also garnered attention from other players as well. Jiocinema's strategy also created a separate target market for live streaming of sports.



The SVoD model focuses on maximizing the average revenue per unit (ARPU), while the AVoD model provides content free of charge during consumption. Subscription-based model is a practical substitute, for consumers seeking convenience, adaptability, and tailored experiences.



Market drivers:



OTT providers in India have responded to the diverse demands of their audiences by introducing a wide range of content tailored to specific viewer segments. Thus, boosting the market growth in terms of product offering.

Several new platforms are serving the regional OTT content demand in markets like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Notable platforms operating in this niche include aha (offering Telugu content), hoichoi (focused on Bengali content), Planet Marathi, Koode (offering Malayalam content), and City Short TV (specializing in Gujarati content), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. On-demand content ecosystem

3.3. Key Players in the Indian OTT Market

3.3. Media and entertainment industry in India - Overview



Chapter 4: OTT (Over-the-top) Market in India - An Overview

4.1. Revenue models of video OTT platforms

4.2. Revenue models of audio OTT platforms



Chapter 5: Video OTT Market - Overview

5.1. ndia video OTT market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

5.2. Current market scenario



Chapter 6: Video OTT Market - Segmentation



6 6.1. Revenue share of video OTT platforms - based on revenue models

6.1.1. Subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

6.1.2. Advertisement video-on-demand (AVoD) market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)



Chapter 7: Audio OTT Market - Overview

7.1. India audio OTT market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2028e)

7.2 Current market scenario



Chapter 8: Market Influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges



Chapter 9: Market Trends

9.1. Market trends



Chapter 10: Website Statistics

10.1. Website rankings statistics

10.2. Website engagement statistics

10.3. Total website traffic on desktop and mobile devices

10.4. Main sources of traffic to website (on desktop)

10.5. Share of top countries in terms of website visits (on desktop)



Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1 Amazon Prime Video

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

11.2. ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited (ALTBalaji)

11.3. Disney+ Hotstar

11.4. Eros Now

11.5. Gamma Gaana Ltd. (Gaana)

11.6. Hoichoi Technologies (Hoichoi)

11.7. MX Player

11.8. Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (Netflix India)

11.9. SonyLIV

11.10. Saavn Media Pvt Ltd. (JioSaavn)

11.11. Zee5



Chapter 12: Recent Developments

