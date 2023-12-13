UK Apparel Market Insights 2023: Consumer Behavior Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Apparel Consumer Insights - Who Shops, What do they Shop, How do they Shop and Why do they Shop" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Apparel Consumer Insights Report provides consumer data and analysis from How Britain Shops Survey conducted in 2023. The report also includes some comparisons to consumer data from 2022.



Over the 12 months to June 2023, 88.6% of UK consumers purchased apparel, driven by those aged 25-44 at 91.2%, with this demographic tending to have the greatest interest in fashion, and higher discretionary incomes than the younger age groups. With the UK amid a cost-of-living crisis, UK apparel shoppers are tending to favour value brands, with Primark proving the most popular retailer for clothing and accessories, with 25.4% and 18.5% of UK clothing and accessories shoppers purchasing from there respectively in the past 12 months.



Key Highlights

34.7% of UK shoppers have purchased secondhand apparel in the last 12 months, with the majority of UK secondhand apparel shoppers citing that saving money drives them to purchase the segment, due to items usually being available at a fraction of the cost of buying brand new.

Value and premium players remain more resilient amid inflationary pressures, as 89.6% of consumers cited that value for money is an important factor when purchasing apparel, therefore meaning they are prepared to pay extra for better quality, longer lasting products.

16-44s are the biggest purchasers of apparel due to being particularly fixated with the latest trends, with 56.0% of shoppers in the age group citing this as an important factor influencing their apparel purchases.

Key Report Benefits

Identify how rising inflation is influencing how and where UK consumers shop for apparel

Understand where the demand lies within the UK apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition

Understand consumer sentiment surrounding the UK apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps



Key Topics Covered:

WHO SHOPS AND WHAT THEY PURCHASE Who Shops for Apparel Categories Purchased Styles Purchased Womenswear and Menswear Items Purchased Girlswear and Boyswear Items Purchased Womens's and Men's Footwear Items Purchased ChiIdren's Footwear Items Purchased Accessories Items Purchased

HOW PEOPLE SHOP Purchase Frequency Channel Preferences Location Preferences Online Fulfilment Preferences Top Clothing Retailers Top Footwear Retailers Top Accessories Retailers

WHY PEOPLE SHOP Purchase drivers Purchase Inspirations Style Preferences Social Media Influences Fashion Preferences Experiences When Shopping for Apparel Brand and Retailer Preferences Impacts of Cost-of-Living Crisis on Fashion Preferences

SECONDHAND APPAREL PURCHASES Secondhand Apparel Purchases Future Secondhand Apparel Purchases Secondhand Categories Purchased Secondhand Styles Purchased Secondhand Purchase Drivers Secondhand Purchase Inhibiters Types of Brands Purchased Secondhand Secondhand Channel Preferences Physical Secondhand Stores Used Online Secondhand Platforms Used Secondhand Brands Purchased Secondhand Purchase Statements

APPAREL RENTAL Apparel Rental Penetration Apparel Categories Rented Womenswear and Menswear Items Rented Childrenswear Items Rented Footwear and Accessories Items Rented Rental Apparel Preferences Rental Channels Used Online Rental Platforms Used Rental Drivers Rental Inhibiters



