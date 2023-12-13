Fitness World Celebrates Remarkable Growth and Performance since launch in 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia/Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World , a leading BC gym committed to providing equitable access to fitness and wellness, proudly commemorates three years of exceptional growth since 2020 when new ownership stepped in. The journey has been transformative, marked by strategic expansion, groundbreaking programs, substantial investments, and a steadfast commitment to community support, establishing Fitness World as a staple local gym in the community.



New locations and Innovative programs

In 2020, Fitness World re-opened with a resounding impact, launching with 15 locations across Vancouver, Victoria and the lower mainland, and has since continued to expand its footprint. Two additional Fitness World locations were introduced in 2022, followed by the unveiling of cutting-edge TRAIN by Fitness World facility in 2023. In addition to its physical expansion, the gym has introduced innovative programs and services, including the Group Fitness formats of Booty Burn, MSINGI, Tempo Strength, and SoulBody Barre. Fitness World is also proud to be the first in Canada to bring hot/cold loungers as an option for Cryotherapy benefits, demonstrating its commitment to staying at the forefront of health and fitness trends. Since 2022, Fitness World has serviced over 2,500 hours of childminding across 6 of their locations, further reducing the barrier to entry for families and parents on their fitness journey.

Investment in equipment and club upgrades

With an impressive investment of $6.8 million in state-of-the-art equipment, Fitness World remains dedicated to providing its members with the best fitness experience. This investment extends beyond equipment to include significant upgrades to the club facilities, ensuring a modern and comfortable environment for its growing community.

Membership Growth, Engagement and Community Support

As a result, membership growth has soared, expanding from 50,000 in 2020 to an impressive 80,000+ members in 2023. The commitment of Fitness World members is evident in the impressive tally of over 11.2 million workouts, approximately 260,000 personal training sessions, and 54,860 group fitness classes since its opening. The members are active participants in community events organized by Fitness World, many supporting local charity partners. The commitment to making a positive impact beyond its gym walls is evident in the $50,000+ contributed, and free memberships donated to various charitable organizations, including Covenant House, Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, individual members, and Indigenous organizations.

Trainer Development and Job Creation

Fitness World takes pride in contributing to the professional growth of fitness trainers in BC, with over 250 new trainers graduating from the British Columbia Personal Training Institute (BCPTI) since 2020 and professional and skill development workshops taking place monthly for Fitness World’s 200+ personal trainers. The gym has become a major employer in the community, currently boasting over 600 employees.

Financial Success

The investment into their facilities, equipment, trainers, community and members has proved fruitful, with Fitness World achieving a remarkable 24% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the last three years. Notably, the gym achieved profitability in its first month of opening, a testament to the enthusiastic support it received from the community upon reopening its doors.

Digital Presence and Customer Satisfaction

Fitness World has successfully built a thriving social media community, with growth from zero to over 10,000 followers by the end of 2023. Customer satisfaction remains high, reflected in the gym's impressive 4+ star rating.

As Fitness World celebrates these achievements, it reiterates its commitment to providing unparalleled fitness experiences and contributing positively to the well-being of its members and the community at large. Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World Canada shares “Our journey and success over the past three years has been a testament to the resilience of our team and the unwavering support of our members. This is just the beginning and we have big plans next year to build on this momentum and continue to bring the most accessible and equitable fitness experience to all.”

As Fitness World marks three years of success in its comeback journey, the company remains focused on inspiring and empowering individuals to lead healthy and active lives. The dedication to wellness, community engagement, and member satisfaction sets Fitness World apart as a leader in the Vancouver fitness market.

About Fitness World:

With 16 locations across the Lower Mainland, Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, whatever those may be. Exercise and movement play a pivotal role in supporting peoples’ overall health and wellness, and it is Fitness World’s mission to provide inclusive spaces where communities feel supported and safe. The organization offers state-of-the-art gym equipment, personalized programs, and countless amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly, providing high-quality fitness that is accessible to all. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Yulu PR

fw@yulupr.com

+1.604.558.1656