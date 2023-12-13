B2B Debt Collection Available At London Debt Collection Agency

London, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

UK based company First Capitol Debt Collection Agency London is pleased to share that a comprehensive series of B2B debt collection services are available to clients in the region. First Capitol has distinguished itself as a frontrunner in the UK debt recovery industry, offering an all-encompassing suite of services that include commercial debt recovery, doorstep collections, people tracing and searching, process serving, credit management, and more.

Gus Anderson from First Capitol Debt Collection Agency London says, “For businesses in London, trying to collect outstanding debts from commercial clients can seem a daunting and complex task. Not only are outstanding debts stressful and can prove to be a financial burden, but the process of collecting debts itself can provide a lot of added headaches. This is where our services come in. With the help of First Capitol, you can streamline the debt collection process and get effective, efficient results.”

First Capitol Debt Collection Agency sets itself apart from its competitors with a data driven, analysis based debt collection process that effectively addresses the client’s outstanding concerns. The company’s team works meticulously and ethically to get the greatest outcomes. As industry leaders, they are capable of handling each case professionally due to their debt collection agency knowledge. By choosing to work with First Capitol, businesses in London can rest assured that their outstanding debts are being handled with the utmost care and attention, allowing them to focus on what really matters — growing their business.

There are a number of benefits to working with First Capitol to recover debt. Perhaps easiest to see among these is the fact that companies will be able allay their financial burdens and improve their cash flow with First Capitol collecting debts. However, First Capitol employs professional debt collectors who have a thorough understanding of compliance and current legislation regarding the debt collection process (which allows them to recover debts more effectively). The company also adopts a no-nonsense attitude and works with full awareness of nearly all of the delaying tactics and excuses used by debtors.

First Capitol also uses advanced techniques to ensure that they are able to quickly recover debts. For limited company undisputed debts, the company normally avoids the use of Statutory Demands, instead opting for a three-day letter before action method, which is much quicker. For commercial debts, the company can claim interest, recovery costs, and compensation on their clients’ behalf.

Anderson says, “At First Capitol, our team understands the importance of cash flow and the impact that outstanding debts can have on a business, which is why we provide a range of tailored debt recovery solutions that prioritise communication and professionalism. Since no two debts are the same, we take a flexible approach to debt collection that we are quite proud of. We take the time to gather as much information as possible to provide tailored and bespoke solutions for each client, ensuring that they are able to recover their debts efficiently, effectively, and in a manner that suits their needs.”

First Capitol states that their primary goal is to recover outstanding debts with the utmost professionalism and ensure the best possible outcome for their clients. To that end, the company’s services are available on a ‘no-win-no-fee’ basis, and they offer a free consultation to discuss how their team can help a client’s businesses recover what is rightfully theirs. Learn more at the following link: https://firstcapitol.co.uk/debt-collection-agency-london.

Helen Mercer-Jones, Managing Director of ERE Property LTD, praised the services provided by the company in a glowing review. It reads: “We engaged First Capitol to help us with a client who had been messing us around for over 12 months. First Capitol acted quickly and was very thorough with the advice and time that the case needed. The communication we received from them was fantastic, and we got the result we needed. I felt like I was in safe hands and completely supported, and I am very grateful. I would highly recommend them, and if I am unfortunate enough to need them again, I would not hesitate to get in touch.”

Clients who wish to learn more about First Capitol Debt Collection Agency should visit their website to get started. The company encourages interested parties to get in touch with their representative, Gus Anderson, via phone or email for any additional questions or queries.

