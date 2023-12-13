Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 December 2023

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
 		Name

 

 		David Brock
 		Reason for the notification

 
 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4710p216,560
 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

- Price 		 

 

 

216,560 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
(includes shares issued as part of the early bird offer)

 

£101,999.76

 
 		Date of the transaction

 

 		13 December 2023
 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31