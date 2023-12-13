Verizon Frontline providing mission-critical connectivity to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline was recently selected by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) to provide mission-critical connectivity for more than 400 new 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB)-compatible smartphones designated for use by DCSO law enforcement officers and support staff.

The new lines, which feature push-to-talk capabilities, represent a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office designed to help ensure officers are connected during operations both routine and extreme and able to access critical law enforcement applications both effectively and securely.

Verizon Frontline also provides mobile broadband priority service for the more than 500 Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) used by Douglas County officers in their patrol vehicles to access mission-critical information and data.

Key considerations in the DCSO’s decision to move several hundred lines to Verizon Frontline included quality customer service and reliable connectivity for both DCSO officers and the local community. This connectivity and the DCSO’s trusted partnership with Verizon Frontline helps positively impact public safety across Douglas County by helping officers better serve the community.

"We are continually looking for ways to enhance public safety, and communication is a key component of that. I am impressed with Verizon’s commitment to excellence in law enforcement technology, as well as their collaboration with us to best meet our needs,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

The capabilities of the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team were another key factor in the decision as there are areas in Douglas County where coverage can be challenging or non-existent.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is able to provide on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and first responders, on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

“The work of the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is just one of the many reasons more than 37,000 public safety agencies trust Verizon Frontline to meet their mission-critical communications needs,” said Maggie Hallbach, president of Verizon Frontline. “For three decades we’ve worked hand-in-hand with first responders on the front lines to ensure we can deliver the technology and reliable, resilient and secure network they require to achieve their mission.”

“This public/private partnership with Verizon is vital, especially in critical moments when seconds matter and we need reliable communications. This ensures that during emergencies, our law enforcement officers have access to cutting-edge communication tools provided by Verizon, enabling us to serve Douglas County in the most effective and efficient way. In the face of urgency, this partnership with Verizon becomes a lifeline, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity that can make all the difference in safeguarding our community,” Weekly said.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

