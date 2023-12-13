IPG Expands Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program

New York, NY, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the expansion of its Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs program exclusively associated with IPG’s Detroit-based communications and marketing companies supporting client General Motors. This includes Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide, and Commonwealth//McCann.

Cultivating Local Talent

Now in its third year, the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship will continue to recruit applicants specifically from Detroit-based institutions, including Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies. Dedicated to growing relationships with educational institutions across Detroit, the program plays a key role in engaging local talent, facilitating career development, and cultivating collaborative learning.

Unlike traditional internships, the two-year rotational program offers comprehensive and in-depth experiences across various disciplines, providing recruits with a holistic understanding of the communications, marketing, creative, experiential, and relationship marketing landscape. Fellowship candidates will also have the opportunity to support multiple vehicle brands including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, as well as adjacencies like GM Customer Care and Aftersales, CarBravo and OnStar.

With a partnership spanning nearly a century, General Motors and IPG recognize the significant impact of younger generations on today's global economy. By investing in emerging talent, IPG is nurturing the growth and success of the next generation, providing them with the resources to thrive and flourish in the advertising and marketing industry.

"There has never been a more critical moment to find ways to integrate the perspectives and creative insights of emerging talent into the work we produce for our clients. This program signifies our commitment not only to the Detroit community but to creating work that reaches and impacts the full range of consumers, so as to ultimately drive business impact,” commented IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky.

“Our goal is to build teams that authentically mirror the diversity of our daily customer base, ensuring our approach remains dynamic and innovative, in step with the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive industry," noted Grant Theron, IPG’s Global Client Lead for General Motors.

“This fellowship provides Wayne State University students with the opportunity to launch a meaningful career. We are delighted to partner with a program that is thoughtfully constructed to accelerate a student’s career with a wide range of real-world experience. The fellowship also allows our students to invest their talent back into the Motor City, where they received their degree. This is the best possible outcome for our students and community, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership in such a valuable program,” said Hasan Elahi, Dean at Wayne State University, College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts.

"We value partnerships like the Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship by IPG, which supports recent graduates and the industry alike, facilitating collaborative efforts to amplify diverse voices within the communication and advertising design profession," commented Susan LaPorte, Chair and Professor of Communication Design + Advertising Departments.

The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship welcomes both soon-to-be graduates and recent graduates, and the application process is ongoing. For more details about the program and how to apply, please visit www.ipgdetfellowship.com .

# # #

