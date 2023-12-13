RFK Sales and Marketing Team Honored with Prestigious MarCom Team Achievement Award

Concord, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFK Racing’s sales and marketing team, a leader in innovative sports marketing strategies, proudly announces the recognition of its exceptional team with the prestigious MarCom Platinum Team Achievement Award. The award, bestowed by The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), celebrates the team’s outstanding body of work and achievements during the 2023 season.



Established to honor excellence in marketing and communications, while recognizing creativity and hard work, the MarCom has evolved into one of the largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year over 6,500 entries are submitted from dozens of countries, with only 18 percent being awarded with the Platinum Award.

RFK has been recognized over 60 times for various marketing achievements, solidifying the team’s position as a trailblazer in leveraging sports marketing partnerships to create impactful and engaging experiences for its brand, partners and fans.

“This honor serves as a testament to the relentless commitment and unwavering expertise of each member of the RFK team,” said vice president of marketing and communications Kevin D. Woods. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence, creative thinking, and synchronized efforts have propelled the company to new heights, setting industry benchmarks along the way.”

In addition, RFK was recognized with Platinum Awards for its social media marketing efforts on the team’s award-winning Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

"We are immensely proud of this recognition as it recognizes the incredible synergy and dedication of our team,” Woods added. “These accolades reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our partners, while pushing the boundaries of marketing excellence.”

RFK’s business arm has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic insights to craft dynamic campaigns that resonate with audiences globally. Their ability to adapt to evolving market trends while maintaining a client-centric focus has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

This recognition underscores RFK’s unwavering commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that nurtures talent, encourages creativity, and fosters a culture of excellence. The award not only acknowledges past achievements but also serves as a catalyst for future endeavors, inspiring the team to continue raising the bar in the sports partnership landscape.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

