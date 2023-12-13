Important January 9, 2024 Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Paycom Software, Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma against Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE: PAYC). The action charges Paycom with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Paycom’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Paycom’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JANUARY 9, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: MAY 3, 2023 THROUGH NOVEMBER 1, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

PAYCOM’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on May 3, 2023, following the company’s after-market earnings call which was held the day before. During the May 2, 2023 earnings call and throughout the Class Period, Paycom repeatedly made materially false and misleading statements which extolled Beti’s purported benefits – which Paycom touted as “the industry’s first self-service payroll technology” - while omitting that it was also cannibalizing the company’s services and revenues.

On October 31, 2023, Paycom shocked the market when it reported its Q3 2023 financial results. In its results, Paycom disclosed disappointing Q3 revenues, revenues guidance for Q4 2023, and an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% revenue growth. Paycom’s reported financial results fell significantly below consensus estimates. On an earnings call held that same day discussing the results, Paycom’s CEO and CFO disclosed that the company’s Beti product was cannibalizing a portion of Paycom’s services and revenues, which led the company to miss its expected revenues for the Q3 2023. Likewise, the cannibalization of services and revenues caused Paycom to lower its projected fiscal 2023 revenues.

Following this news, the price of Paycom shares declined by $94.28, or approximately 38.49%, from $244.97 per share to $150.69 on November 1, 2023.

Paycom investors may, no later than January 9, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. The class action complaint against Paycom, Ventrillo Jr. v. Paycom Software, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-01019, is filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

