ABB breaks ground on new US manufacturing facility to support the electric utility sector and transition to clean energy

New Albuquerque, N.M. facility to expand production of Elastimold® cable accessory solutions for undergrounding, grid hardening and wildfire mitigation projects

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Construction begins on 90,000-square-foot site, representing a more than $40 million investment and 55 new jobs locally

As parts of the United States power grid pass the century mark, increasing electric demands and extreme weather conditions are straining the aging infrastructure’s ability to support capacity. In response, ABB Installation Products broke ground today on its new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico to meet increased demand for ABB’s leading Elastimold® cable accessory solutions used to improve grid hardening and help power millions of homes, businesses and communities.

The more than $40 million investment, announced earlier this year by ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, further strengthens ABB’s US manufacturing footprint with inventory for electric utility, renewable energy and distribution partners globally. ABB’s 90,000-square-foot greenfield facility is expected to begin operations in late 2024 to produce Elastimold® cable accessories and solutions. The site will also integrate ABB robotics technology, digital operations and a Center of Excellence to support job training, customer collaboration and advanced research and development.

“ABB’s investment in a new manufacturing facility expands our production capabilities and doubles our capacity to support utilities in revitalizing the US energy infrastructure and tackling climate solutions,” said Ralph Donati, EVP and U.S. and Latin America Region Leader, ABB Installation Products Division. “Today’s groundbreaking also commemorates 50 years as a leading employer in Albuquerque with the creation of 55 new full-time jobs, underscoring our commitment to New Mexico and role as a top 10 manufacturing employer in the state.”

ABB Installation Products currently employs more than 450 associates in Albuquerque who develop, test and produce a broad range of custom and standard utility solutions at its existing site on the 40-acre campus at 6625 Bluewater Rd NW. Building the additional facility on the campus furthers ABB’s strategy to develop technology, equipment, materials and installation methods that enable utilities to protect and improve the capacity and reliability of electrical systems.

The US remains ABB’s largest market by revenue, and growing jobs and manufacturing in New Mexico adds to over $14 billion ABB has invested in the US since 2010. It also builds on more than $100 million in ABB Installation Products expansions and improvements made in the US since 2020 to increase manufacturing capacity to eight facilities, drive innovation and sustainability, and bring needed products closer to customers.

Building on its 125-year history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

