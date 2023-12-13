Global Fabric Wash and Care Market Size Is Surpassing USD 199.79 Billion by 2032, Growing at Projected 6.31% CAGR

Newark, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 108.35 billion in 2022 global Fabric Wash and Care market will reach USD 199.79 billion by 2032. Integrating technology into fabric care products, such as smart washing machines, sensors, and connectivity features, presents an opportunity for innovation. Smart features that improve user experience, optimize energy usage, and provide real-time feedback could attract tech-savvy consumers. Furthermore, with increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues, there is a growing opportunity for fabric care products that emphasize sustainability. Biodegradable formulations, eco-friendly packaging, and reduced water consumption in product usage could see growth. The heightened focus on health and hygiene, particularly due to global health concerns, also opens opportunities for fabric care products with anti-microbial properties. Products that offer enhanced cleanliness and address health-related concerns could gain popularity. Additionally, sustainable and user-friendly packaging solutions are becoming increasingly important. Companies that invest in eco-friendly packaging materials and designs that enhance user convenience and reduce waste may find a growing market. Besides, subscription services for fabric care products, where consumers receive regular deliveries of detergents, fabric softeners, or related items, present an opportunity to create a steady revenue stream and enhance customer loyalty.



Key Insight of the global Fabric Wash and Care market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Rising health and hygiene awareness, especially in recent global health concerns, drives demand for effective fabric care products in Asia. Consumers seek products that are clean and contribute to a hygienic living environment. Varied consumer preferences and laundry habits represent the cultural diversity of the Asia Pacific region. This diversity creates opportunities for fabric care manufacturers to offer products tailored to different cultural and lifestyle needs. The Asia Pacific region has also witnessed substantial growth in e-commerce platforms. Online retail channels provide consumers convenient access to a wide range of fabric care products, contributing to the overall market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives, including urban policies that promote modern living standards, can influence the fabric care market. Policies supporting urbanization and infrastructure development may lead to increased adoption of modern laundry practices. Additionally, global fabric care brands recognize the growth potential in the Asia Pacific market and actively expand their presence. The entry of well-established international brands contributes to competition and market development.



The product segment is divided into bleach, detergent, and fabric softener/conditioner. In 2022, the detergent segment held the largest market share at 51.26% and a market revenue of 55.54 billion.



The application segment includes stain removal, odor removal, freshness and others. In 2022, the stain removal segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.35% and revenue of 67.56 billion.



The end user segment is classified into aviation, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and residential. In 2022, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest share of 42.56% and revenue of 46.11 billion.



The distribution channel segment is split into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online and others. In 2022, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share of 41.69% and revenue of 45.17 billion.



Advancement in market



In July 2022: Unilever's prominent laundry brands, including Dirt Is Good (Persil, Skip, and OMO), have launched an innovative capsule aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of laundry while maintaining exceptional cleaning results. This forward-looking initiative is encased in a plastic-free cardboard container, which is anticipated to prevent over 6,000 tonnes of plastic from entering the waste stream annually—equivalent to the weight of 500 double-decker buses. The newly formulated capsules feature a specially designed blend with 65% of its active ingredients derived from plant sources, ensuring biodegradability. It is designed for optimal cleaning performance in cold and short time frames. This unique capsule membrane is the fastest-dissolving on the market, leaving no residue on laundry.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising awareness of sustainable practices.



The escalating environmental consciousness among consumers has ushered in a notable shift in the fabric care market, with a discernible increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. This evolving consumer mindset, driven by a heightened understanding of environmental problems and a desire for more sustainable lifestyles, has prompted manufacturers to adapt and innovate in response to these changing preferences. Consumers today, armed with a greater understanding of the environmental impact of various products, are actively seeking fabric care solutions that align with their eco-conscious values. This factor has catalyzed a growing demand for fabric care items that deliver effective cleaning results and minimize their ecological footprint. In response to this demand, manufacturers within the fabric care industry are undergoing a transformative journey, reevaluating their formulations and packaging strategies. One of the pivotal aspects of this evolution is the development of environmentally friendly formulations. These formulations prioritize biodegradability, use of renewable resources, and reduced environmental impact during the product lifecycle. By incorporating sustainable ingredients and production practices, manufacturers strive to offer fabric care products that resonate with consumers seeking greener alternatives.



Restraint: Consumer loyalty and brand switching.



Consumer loyalty in the fabric care market is intricately woven into brand recognition and product efficacy dynamics. Established brands with a history of delivering reliable and effective fabric care solutions always enjoy a loyal customer base. Consumers, accustomed to familiar brands, tend to prioritize trust and past positive experiences when making purchasing decisions within the fabric care sector. However, the fabric care market is dynamic and competitive, presenting challenges for brands that maintain a stable customer base. Consumer loyalty is not absolute, and several factors can influence shifts in purchasing behaviour. Promotions and pricing strategies play a crucial role, as consumers are often enticed by discounts, special offers, or loyalty programs offered by competing brands. Price-conscious consumers may opt for alternatives that provide perceived value for money, leading to brand switches based on cost considerations. Moreover, the introduction of innovative products by competitors can disrupt established loyalties. Intrigued by novel formulations, eco-friendly initiatives, or advanced features in fabric care products, consumers may be tempted to explore new brands that align with evolving preferences. The fabric care market's responsiveness to technological advancements and sustainability trends further complicates brand loyalty dynamics.



Opportunity: Focus on convenience and time-saving solutions.



In the fast-paced landscape of modern consumer lifestyles, fabric care brands strategically align their product offerings to cater to the demand for convenience and time-saving benefits. Recognizing the challenges of hectic schedules and busy routines, these brands are introducing innovative fabric care solutions that resonate with time-pressed consumers. Products designed for quick and efficient use, such as quick-dry fabrics and one-step laundry solutions, have emerged as compelling options in this dynamic market. One of the key trends in fabric care that addresses the needs of busy consumers is the development of quick-dry fabrics. These fabrics are engineered with advanced moisture-wicking properties and fast-drying technologies, significantly reducing the time required for garments to dry after washing. This innovation particularly appeals to individuals with hectic schedules who seek the convenience of rapidly refreshing their clothing without the extended wait times associated with traditional fabrics.



Challenge: Economic downturns and consumer spending.



Economic downturns often coincide with job losses, reduced income levels, and financial instability. As a result, consumers may have less disposable income for discretionary spending, leading them to cut back on non-essential items, including premium fabric care products. Furthermore, consumers prioritize essential needs over luxury or premium items in times of economic uncertainty. This shift in priorities may prompt consumers to opt for more budget-friendly fabric care alternatives, choosing basic or generic products instead of premium offerings. Additionally, economic uncertainties can influence consumer brand loyalty, with individuals becoming more price-conscious and open to trying alternative, lower-cost products. Premium fabric care brands may face increased competition from more affordable options, impacting their market share. Besides, retailers may adjust their inventory strategies during economic downturns, reducing the stocking of premium fabric care products to align with changes in consumer demand. This factor can further impact the visibility and accessibility of premium products in the market.



Some of the major players operating in the global Fabric Wash and Care market are:



• Alicorp S.A.A.

• Amway Corporation

• Colgate Palmolive

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd.

• Golrang Industrial Group

• Guangzhou Liby Group Co., Ltd.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Henkel AG & Co.KGaA

• Kao Corporation

• LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

• Lion Corporation

• Procter and Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL)

• SEITZ GmbH

• The Clorox Company

• The National Detergent Company Co.

• The Nice Group

• Team Thai Ltd.

• Unilever

• Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

• Wings Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Bleach

• Detergent

• Fabric Softener/Conditioner



By Application



• Stain Removal

• Odor Removal

• Freshness

• Others



By End User



• Aviation

• Automotive

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Residential



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



