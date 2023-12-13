Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 13, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0057,836
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

57,836
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0022,073
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

22,073
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0026,085
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

26,085
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.009,955
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

9,955
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0021.290
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

21.290
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.008,125
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

8,125
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameLaurence De Moerlooze
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0020,464
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

20,464
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameLaurence De Moerlooze
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.007,810
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,810
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnu Helena Kerns
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0015,391
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

15,391
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnu Helena Kerns
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.005,874
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

5,874
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.0020,346
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

20,346
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0.007,765
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,765
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-12-13
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

