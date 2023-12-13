McEwen Mining Appoints a New Director

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to welcome Nicolas Darveau-Garneau as the newest member of our Board of Directors.

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau (“Nick”) is an artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation expert with over 25 years of experience. As Google’s Chief Evangelist, Nick worked with the C-suites of more than 800 of Google’s top customers to help them accelerate their digital transformation. He also worked as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Coveo, a leading AI company that provides advanced AI enterprise search solutions and relevant recommendations for powering e-commerce and customer service. Nick has been a technology entrepreneur, investor, and analyst since 1995. He was a co-founder of MSN.com at Microsoft and of four other internet companies, three of which he sold.

Nick was also a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and a senior equity analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, a top-ranked Wall Street firm known for its research in equity investment. Nick is on the Board of Directors of the TMX Group (TMX: X), Industrial Alliance Group (TMX: IAG), Alida and the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Darveau-Garneau graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“On behalf of our Board, I am very pleased to welcome Nicolas Darveau-Garneau as a new Director. I look forward to working with Nicolas; he brings valuable expertise as a seasoned digital entrepreneur and insights into how McEwen Mining could utilize today’s technologies to improve the way we operate and to seize opportunities to grow, ” said Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company’s goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.



