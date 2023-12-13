CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $1 Billion Buyback Program

Basildon, December 13, 2023

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the €400 million component (the “First Component”) of its $1 billion share buyback program (the “Program”) the Company completed transactions in the period December 4, 2023 through December 8, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the First Component, the total invested amount in the First Component is approximately €234,921,574.77 ($254,595,621.88) or a total amount of 24,741,114 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Consideration (*) excluding fees (€) (€) ($) December 4, 2023 2,000,000 10.0974 20,194,800.00 21,947,708.64 December 5, 2023 708,140 10.0676 7,129,270.26 7,711,731.64 December 6, 2023 337,304 10.1288 3,416,484.76 3,682,287.27 December 7, 2023 1,000,000 10.1558 10,155,800.00 10,938,812.18 December 8, 2023 635,595 10.1127 6,427,581.56 6,927,004.64 TOTAL 4,681,039 47,323,936.58 51,207,544.38

Euronext Milan

Additionally on December 4, 2023, the Company purchased 1 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the Program as detailed in the table below:

NYSE

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees Consideration (*) excluding fees Consideration excluding fees ($) (€) ($) December 4, 2023 1,000,000 10.9568 10,081,707.77 10,956,800.00

(*) All translations determined from Euro to/from US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

As of December 8, 2023, the Company held 61,747,861 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment