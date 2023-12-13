Waterfall Network Announces Jeff McDonald as Director of Community

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , the fast-flowing, layer one (L1), scalable, completely decentralized smart contract platform, today announced that Jeff McDonald will be joining the project in the newly created position of Director of Community.



McDonald’s addition comes as Waterfall Network continues to accelerate its testnet 7, which recently handled a load of nearly two million transactions without any issues.

“In its testnet phase, Waterfall has proven to be robust enough to meet the demand of millions of transactions. Jeff will help us build out that kind of regular volume from the ground up,” said Blue Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research.

McDonald has been an instrumental figure in the NEM blockchain ecosystem, having co-founded the platform and held several leadership positions from 2014 to 2022, including core team member and co-founder of the NEM Foundation. During his time at NEM, it was widely considered to be one of the top smart contract platforms, along with Cardano, Tron, EOS, and Ethereum.

McDonald’s experience also extends beyond blockchain, as he previously worked as an assistant professor teaching communications in South Korea and as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Africa. He is also a co-founder of LuxTag.io, a blockchain-based solution provider in Malaysia.

“I look forward to helping Waterfall build a new kind of layer one distributed ledger technology, one that meets the demand of millions of users, and one that also knows how to support that community,” said McDonald.

Waterfall protocol is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, serving the huge existing Ethereum developer base without having to learn new programming languages. Its protocol incorporates an innovative “Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG)” technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability with low processing power requirements that allow anyone to run a validator node from low-cost laptops and later mobile phones.



About Waterfall

Waterfall is the leading layer one (L1) architecture to solve speed, security, and scalability, all while offering a truly decentralized governance platform. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low cost laptops and mobile phones. Waterfall is one hundred percent Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.