Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option and RSU Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Spruce” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SHL) announces the Company has granted a total of 9,250,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to purchase common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company’s long-term incentive plan (the “LTIP”). Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. The Options vest in full on the date of grant. All of the Options expire on December 13, 2026.



Additionally, the Company has issued a total of 2,600,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to certain officers and directors of the Company in accordance with the LTIP. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest fully on the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

The grant of the Options and RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

Contacts:

Steve Balch, President & CEO

Phone: 905.407.9586

Email: steve@beci.ca

