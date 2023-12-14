BTSE Elevates Taipei Blockchain Week 2023 as Gold Sponsor, Hosts Official TBW After Party

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, is proud to announce its dual role at Taipei Blockchain Week 2023 as a Gold Sponsor and the host of the event's official after party, 'BTSE Night Market'. BTSE is also title sponsor of Sora Summit 2023, a key event at Taipei Blockchain Week that discusses Bitcoin utility, cryptography, decentralized science (DeSci), and NFT utility. Taipei Blockchain Week 2023, which is a gathering point for over 5000 crypto, blockchain, and Web3 enthusiasts, is taking place from December 11-16 in Taipei.



BTSE CEO Henry Liu will prominently feature in two panel discussions with other notable industry players:

Exchanges: Ensuring Long-Term Stability and Resilience

Date & Time: December 14, 3:45 PM - 4:15 PM

Exchanges as the Next Gateway into Web3 (Part of the Sora Summit)

Date & Time: December 16, 5:10 PM - 5:50 PM

In addition, BTSE is hosting 'BTSE Night Market', the official after party of Taipei Blockchain Week, on December 14 from 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM at 2F, No. 198, Section 3, Civic Blvd, Da'an District, Taipei City. This event, inspired by Taiwan's iconic night markets, is held in collaboration with co-hosts friendzone.pro and Sumsub, and supported by media partners BlockBeats, CryptoSlate, PANews, and TechFlow. Its theme offers an exceptional mix of traditional Taiwanese culture and modern crypto innovation, creating an ideal setting for networking with industry leaders and influencers.

Visitors to the conference are also invited to the BTSE Booth at Warehouse 5 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, where they can immerse themselves in the BTSE ecosystem and learn about BTSE Enterprise Solutions, the company's innovative white-label B2B service. Exclusive BTSE merchandise will be available for attendees.

“As a Gold Sponsor and the host of the official after party at Taipei Blockchain Week, we are showcasing our dedication to advancing the blockchain industry,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrant discussions and networking opportunities that define this event.”

BTSE's impactful participation in Taipei Blockchain Week 2023 vividly showcases its dedication to driving innovation and fostering collaborative progress in the blockchain sector, further establishing its role as an influential force in the industry.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere.

