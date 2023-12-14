Organic Food and Beverages Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.3% through 2032 - Rising Consumer Awareness of Healthy Living to Propel Growth

Newark, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 210.6 billion organic food and beverages market will reach USD 671.8 billion by 2032. A major driver of market expansion is the increasing public awareness of the health advantages of consuming organic products. The shift in consumer purchasing behaviour is expected to increase organic food and beverage sales. Furthermore, customers' growing preference for non-GMO products is fuelling market expansion. The market has grown significantly as a result of the easier access to organic foods and beverages. Farmers' markets and speciality shops are no longer the only places to find organic items. Due to consumer knowledge of the negative effects of synthetic substances and their desire for better overall health, demand for organic ingredients has increased over the past few years. Conventional foods carry several health hazards since they contain synthetic chemicals in plants and animals, such as pesticides and antibiotics.



Key Insights on Organic Food And Beverages Market

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to the region's growing aversion to chemically and genetically modified crops, consumer attitudes towards healthy eating and the need for a diet high in nutrients, North America currently holds the largest market share for organic food and beverages.



The organic food segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 124.2 billion. Organic food and beverages that are fresh and unprocessed are good for your health. Because processed foods are linked to cancer, there is a strong market for unprocessed organic food products.



The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 50.5 billion. This is explained by supermarkets and hypermarkets becoming more common in industrialised nations like North America and Europe. In the developed market, it is a well-liked sales channel for buying food products like groceries.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for clean-label products



Because of the increase in demand for clean-label food and beverage goods, it is projected that the organic food and beverages business will develop dramatically. Consumers are now much more conscious of the foods and beverages they consume. They want information on the ingredients in food and beverages, where they come from, and certifications from government authorities so that they can be sure every product is sustainable and organic. Customers are becoming more aware of their health due to changing lifestyles. Because of this, consumers prefer organic food and beverages over other confections. For instance, France has seen a sharp rise in people consuming organic food due to the perceived health benefits of the goods. The organic food and beverages market is one of the sources of this information.



Restraint: Low shelf life



The organic food and beverages market has a comparatively shorter shelf life than conventional items. Additionally, consumers pay more for organic food and beverage products. Since organic farming requires more labour-intensive techniques and relies less on pesticides to boost crop yields, its products are more expensive than conventional foods and beverages. Additionally, the cost of certification contributes to this expense.



Opportunity: Surging Health Concerns and Standard of Living



Gaining more knowledge about the benefits of the organic food and beverages industry promotes the rise of market share. Organic food and beverages raise living standards, lower health risks, increase consumer awareness of health-conscious consumers, protect against synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and fertilisers, and don't contain genetically modified organisms. Thus, organic food and beverage items benefit human health, the environment, and animals. Compared to a typical diet, it offers nutritional advantages.



Challenge: High price



The organic foods and beverages market is expected to rise in the coming years due to numerous investments, innovations, R&D, and new product launches. New product development could increase demand and open new organic food and beverage products markets. The growing trend of veganism and plant-based diets among consumers contributes to expanding the organic business.



Some of the major players operating in the organic food and beverages market are:



● Hain celestial Group, Inc.

● Dean Foods Company

● WhiteWave Foods Co.

● Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

● United Natural Foods, Inc.

● Starbucks Corporation

● SpartanNash Company

● The Kroger Co.

● General Mills Inc.

● Whole Foods Market Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product:



● Organic Beverages

● Organic Food



By Distribution Channel:



● Specialty Stores

● Convenience Stores

● Supermarket/Hypermarket

● Online Sales Channel

● Others



About the report:



The global organic food and beverages market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



