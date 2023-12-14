Flash News: OKX NFT Marketplace Claims First Place in Dapp Radar Rankings, Surpassing Blur and OpenSea on December 13

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 14, 2023.



OKX NFT Marketplace Claims First Place in Dapp Radar Rankings, Surpassing Blur and OpenSea on December 13

OKX today announced that its NFT Marketplace has secured the top spot in Dapp Radar's ranking of NFT marketplaces on December 13. Surpassing other marketplaces like Blur and OpenSea, OKX NFT Marketplace has emerged as the go-to platform for NFT traders and enthusiasts.

Dapp Radar ranks NFT marketplaces based on a combination of factors that reflect their popularity and activity, such as the average price of NFTs sold on the marketplace, number of unique traders on the platform and trading volume.

In addition to its top ranking on Dapp Radar, OKX NFT Marketplace has also made significant strides in the BTC ordinals space. Its Ordinals Market, a leading platform for trading and inscribing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs, recently reached a percentage share of volume by marketplace of 91.7% on November 19 and 90.2% on November 21.

