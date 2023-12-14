Webcomics Market Size to Surpass $11.65 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global webcomics market size was valued at USD 6.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 7.13 billion in 2023 to USD 11.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period.

Webcomics, also known as digital or electronic comic books, refer to the comics developed for online publishing on mobile applications or a website. The market expansion can be attributed to the growing government support. The increased demand for webcomics among parents and children is boosted due to the surging initiatives by the government coupled with the growing need by institutions for more digital content for student engagement.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Webcomics Market, 2023-2030”.

Report Coverage:

The report provides detailed insights into the major driving and restraining factors affecting the market growth. It further provides a comprehensive coverage of the strategic measures implemented by leading companies to capture the largest market share. Moreover, detailed analysis of the latest trends and the COVID-19 pandemic impact has been mentioned in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Adaptation of Digital Comic Books into Series, Movies, and Games to Escalate Market Growth

One of the major factors propelling the webcomics market growth is an increase in the adaptation of digital comic books into games, series, and movies. Partnerships with animation studios are being emphasized by many companies to bolster the product demand. Through partnerships, companies can deploy the popular characters and develop new exciting plots, boosting fan curiosity and positively impacting the market trends.

However, the growing availability of alternative products may hamper market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Surge in the Free Time Bolstered the Product Demand amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the imposition of lockdowns in 2020 across nations worldwide, which confined people in their homes owing to concerns about coronavirus spread. Since people across nations switched to reading comics online during extended free time and to decrease boredom through reading, the demand for digital comics surged amid the lockdown in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic and supply chain upheavals in the global physical comic book industry. Thus, the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

Segmentation:

Rising Focus of Leading Players on Launching New Action Electronic Comic Books to Spur Segment Growth

By genre, the market is divided into comedy, action, horror, romance, sci-fi, and others. The action segment captured the major webcomics market share in 2022. The growing emphasis of several leading companies on launching new action electronic comic books is driving the segment growth.

Adults Segment Dominated Owing to the High Availability of Digital Comic Books

Based on target audience, the market is bifurcated into kids and adults. The adults segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2022. The adult digital comic books are widely available, helping to ease stress and revisit the long-lasting imagination. This factor is bolstering the adults segment growth.

Subscription-based Model to Dominate Due to Convenience in Accessibility

Based on revenue model, the market is bifurcated into ad-based and subscription-based. The subscription-based segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. In this model users make monthly payments and can conveniently access e-comic books which impels the segment growth.

From the regional perspective, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominated Due to Surging Internet Penetration

Asia Pacific webcomics market held the largest share in 2022 on account of the growing internet penetration and population. The regional market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2022.

Europe webcomics market is poised to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Focus on Partnerships to Enhance their Position

In the intensely competitive scenario, prominent market players deploy different strategic initiatives such as partnerships and product launches. Many participants are also prioritizing other strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, to outshine the competition.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Trends

Key Insights Parent/Related Market Overview Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Key Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Webcomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast- By Genre Action Comedy Sci-Fi Horror Romance Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast- By Target Audience Kids Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast- By Revenue Model Subscription-based Ad-based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast- By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

January 2023 – Aethon Books, a comic book publisher, announced a partnership with WEBTOON, a digital comic platform, for the adaptation of two popular titles, The Primal Hunter and RE: Trailer Trash, from its portfolio into serialized webcomic WEBTOON Originals.

