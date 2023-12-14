Global Process Analyzer Market Size To Worth USD 8.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.2%

New York, United States, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Process Analyzer Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the projected period. In the rapidly expanding fields of drug development, bioprocessing, and personalized medicine, there is a growing demand for extremely precise process analyzers. These analytical instruments are critical in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing to ensure the highest quality levels.





Process analyzers are electronic devices used to inspect various industrial processes. In order to optimize processes and protect assets, they primarily determine the chemical composition and physical properties of substances. They also examine a product's liquid and gaseous content during the manufacturing process. Gas analyzers are used to monitor industrial, natural, and process gas streams, whereas liquid analyzers are used to monitor process chemistry, including fluid quality. They can also withstand harsh conditions and severe weather. Because of these benefits, process analyzers are widely used in the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The expanding oil and gas industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. Furthermore, because industrial wastewater contains high levels of salts, particles, and toxic chemicals that are harmful to the environment, there is a growing demand for wastewater treatment plants. Water scarcity is increasing demand for wastewater treatment and disposal, which is driving market growth. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly employing analyzers to continuously monitor production processes in order to optimize resource usage and reduce waste. Manual inspection techniques are rapidly being phased out in order to reduce losses caused by human error, propelling market growth. A lack of skilled professionals makes it difficult to operate the process analyzer, which can lead to errors in substance monitoring. Furthermore, because process analyzers and their software are expensive, manufacturers prefer simple and low-cost monitoring solutions to installing expensive process analyzers. This limits the market.

The MLSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period.

The liquid analyzer segment of the global process analyzer market is divided into MLSS, total organic carbon, pH, liquid density, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen. The MLSS segment is projected to expand the fastest in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period. The increased use of MLSS analyzers is being driven by their importance in wastewater treatment processes. These analyzers are essential for monitoring and optimizing microorganism concentrations in activated sludge, a key component in wastewater treatment.

The oxygen segment is expected to grow at the rapid pace in the global process analyzer market during the forecast period.

The global process analyzer market is segmented by gas analyzer into oxygen, carbon dioxide, moisture, toxic gas, and hydrogen sulfide. Among these, the oxygen segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global process analyzer market over the forecast period. An oxygen analyzer is a type of gas analyzer that is widely used in many industries.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global process analyzer market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global process analyzer market in the coming years. This is due to the predominance of improved technology and the development of new products in the process analyzer market. Pharmaceutical businesses in the United States have already begun to utilize process analyzers for water quality control, as has the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the worldwide process analyzer market. The region's significant manufacturing base can be linked to the widespread use of process analyzer systems. Many renowned worldwide firms from many sectors have relocated their production facilities to this region due to the low labor costs and fast access to a competent workforce.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Process Analyzer Market include ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Suez, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ametek. Inc, Anton Paar GmbH and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled two new wet chemistry analyzers that provide fully automated testing in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. These systems provide precise and streamlined analytical capabilities to environmental, agricultural, and industrial testing laboratories.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Process Analyzer Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Process Analyzer Market, By Liquid Analyzer

MLSS

Total Organic Carbon

pH

Liquid Density

Conductivity

Dissolved Oxygen

Global Process Analyzer Market, By Gas Analyzer

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Moisture

Toxic Gas

Hydrogen Sulfide

Global Process Analyzer Market, By Industry

Oil & Gas

Petrochemcial

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Power

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Metals & Mining

Cement and Glass

Others

Global Process Analyzer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



