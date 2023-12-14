Van Lanschot Kempen to return capital of €2.00 per share on 21 December 2023

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 14 December 2023



On 21 December 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen will return the previously announced amount of €2.00 per Class A share in issue, totalling €86 million, to its shareholders.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders approved the return of capital at an extraordinary general meeting on 5 October 2023. On 11 December 2023, the legally prescribed two-month objection period expired. No objections were made, and subsequently the payment date for the capital return has been fixed on 21 December.

The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution. Total share capital in issue will be unchanged and the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of a CET 1 ratio of 15% plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

Important dates related to capital return:

Ex-date: 19 December 2023

Record date: 20 December 2023

Payment date: 21 December 2023

