TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2023



14.12.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Appointment of permanent CEO.

In continuation of TRESU Investment Holding A/S' announcement on 8 August 2023 on the appointment of Stephan Plenz as temporary CEO of TRESU, TRESU Investment Holding A/S announces that Stephan Plenz has been appointed permanent CEO of TRESU.

Stephan Plenz has been a member of the Board of Directors of TRESU since July 2021 and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Stephan has over 30 years of experience from the printing industry and more than 20 years in leading management positions. For 12 years he was CTO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG with the responsibility for R&D, production, supply chain and the business segment Equipment.

Jean-Marc Denis Lechene

Chairman, TRESU

Further questions can be directed to:

Chairman, Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, phone: +33 6 7998 0950



