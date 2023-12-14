Panda Financ3 Presents Automated Yield Farming, Education, and Community Governance

Cluj, Romania, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Panda Financ3 is excited to announce the launch of its new automated yield farming feature. The utility will launch with noteworthy features like education and community governance, appealing to a large group of crypto enthusiasts.

A passionate team of crypto veterans backed by extensive experience in the industry is leading the project. Panda Financ3 aims to empower users with the tools and knowledge to achieve financial excellence.

Introducing Automated Yield Farming

Yield farming represents a new-age investment method in the DeFi space. Essentially, it is the practice of generating passive income through cryptocurrencies.

Users can lock and stake their cryptocurrencies in various liquidity pools to earn additional tokens as rewards. Panda Financ3 automates this process through cutting-edge technology, providing users with a seamless and secure experience.

This Automated Yield Farming feature allows investors to maximize their returns without needing constant monitoring or manual intervention.

This allows even novice investors to participate in yield farming easily, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Education, Community Governance, and More

It's not just about yield farming, as the team's roadmap features many more milestones. The Panda Academy platform, for instance, will be a Web3 educational hub for the whole project community.

Furthermore, as a decentralized project, Panda Finance3 will provide opportunities for community governance through its ecosystem. At the core of the project, Panda Financ3 will launch its native token with a pre-determined allocation:

The presale operation will involve 3.3 billion tokens without vesting or lock periods.

Liquidity will receive 2.2 billion tokens with no vesting or lock enforced.

Staking and farming will require 2.2 billion tokens with no restrictions.

Centralized exchange (CEX) listings will use 1.1 billion tokens, locked for six months.

Research and development will receive 550 million tokens, with an 18-month lock.

The community and rewards program will have access to 550 million tokens without any vesting or lock periods.

The team's allocations, amounting to 550 million tokens, will be released in increments over a specific time frame. Initially, the first 10% of these tokens will become available after 90 days, followed by 3% every 60 days.

Lastly, the project has set aside another 550 million tokens for emergencies and long-term stability. These funds will have a lock-up period of 18 months.

In its official documentation , the team also mentioned the intention to launch a decentralized exchange (DEX). The initiative would allow P2P operations thanks to the project's upcoming native wallet.

About Panda Financ3

Panda Financ3 is a new DeFi platform that aims to simplify and secure the use of cryptocurrencies for anyone. Their mission is to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to achieve financial excellence in the Web3 world.

With a user-friendly and community-driven approach, Panda Financ3 connects traditional finance with the emerging world of blockchain technology.

Anyone wishing to discover more about the Panda Financ3 ecosystem can visit its official website . The social media pages below are also available for updates and community involvement.