Satu Berlin appointed Chief HR Officer at Verkkokauppa.com

Satu Berlin, Doctor of Science (Econ.), has been appointed as Verkkokauppa.com's new Chief HR Officer and member of the Management Team. She will start in her position on 1.3.2024.

Satu joins from MPY Group, a provider of wireless network management and services, where she has served as Chief HR Director since 2020. Previously, she has worked at Accenture and the University of Vaasa, among others. Satu has strong expertise in the strategic development of leadership, personnel and competence, as well as in building company culture. At Verkkokauppa.com, Satu reports to the CEO.

"I am happy to warmly welcome Satu to Verkkokauppa.com. Satu has solid experience in managing diverse HR processes and developing the company's culture as part of its strategy. It is important to us at Verkkokauppa.com that we promote our strategy in accordance with our values and leadership principles together with the entire personnel. Satu plays a key role in making this happen," comments Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 21,000 shareholders.