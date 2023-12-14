Kaleido Intelligence to Launch Huge Enterprise Connectivity Survey in 2024

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Intelligence, a specialist market research firm, has announced its annual comprehensive 2024 Enterprise Connectivity Survey of over 1,000 global enterprises.

This survey, available to Kaleido Survey Members, promises to deliver unique insights into industry progress, pain points, challenges, technology requirements and perceived opportunities across 5 key global verticals: Energy, Healthcare, Industrial, Smart Cities and Transport & Logistics.

From January to April 2024, Kaleido will engage with over 1,000+ Enterprises worldwide as part of an extensive market education program, designed to enable industry education and empower enterprises to optimise their cellular IoT strategies.

Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaleido Intelligence, commented, “Kaleido takes pride in leading industry education, informing thousands of firms through our annual campaigns on the future of enterprise connectivity. Building on the achievements of our 2023 campaign, Kaleido’s 2024 campaign expands even further, giving resources from C-Level to product, enabling business success.”

The Market Educational Program Will Include:

State of the Industry Report

Virtual Event Series

Visual Infographics

Informative Articles

Kaleido collaborates with sponsors to fund research and educational program costs, with sponsorship places limited to four firms.

What Can Sponsors Expect?

Enterprise exposure with 700+ leads expected

Logo featured within public reports

6-Week global marketing campaign

Exclusive strategic insights

Webinar speaker series input & dedicated event

Custom white paper

To register interest about sponsoring the survey or to request further details, please contact Kaleido at info@kaleidointelligence.com.

For those interested in taking part in the survey, please register to become a Kaleido Survey member.

