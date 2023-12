The financial calendar for SP Group in 2024 is:

21 March 2024 Disclosure of financial statements for 2023

25 April 2024 Annual General Meeting

30 April 2024 Dividend for 2023 at the disposal of shareholders

27 May 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2024

23 August 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2024

15 November 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2024

See also attachment.

Attachment