Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy Market projected to reach USD 1,228.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy Market ” , by Techniques (Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs)), Application (Genetic Disorders, Cancer Treatment, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 366.9 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,228.0 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 16.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Techniques, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Allogene Therapeutics Bluebird bio, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Cellectis IOVANCE Biotherapeutics, Inc. Precision Biosciences

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy market is a pivotal component of the biotechnology and healthcare industry, offering innovative solutions for precise and targeted genetic modifications. Non-CRISPR genome editing technologies, such as zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), play a vital role in advancing therapeutic interventions by enabling the precise modification of specific genes. This level of precision is particularly crucial in treating genetic disorders and diseases by addressing the root causes at the genetic level.

The market's significance lies in its potential to revolutionize medical treatments, providing more effective and tailored solutions for various genetic conditions. The development of non-CRISPR genome editing therapies contributes to the overall ecosystem by fostering advancements in personalized medicine, improving patient outcomes, and opening new avenues for therapeutic innovation. As the industry continues to invest in and adopt these technologies, the Global Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy market serves as a key driver for transformative changes in healthcare, offering the promise of more targeted and efficient treatments for various genetic disorders.

Major Vendors In The Global Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy Market:

Allogene Therapeutics

bluebird bio, Inc.

Cellectis

IOVANCE Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Precision Biosciences

Sangamo Therapeutics

Advancements in Targeted Gene Therapy

One significant driver for the global Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market is the continuous advancements in targeted gene therapy technologies. Traditional non-CRISPR genome editing techniques, such as zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), have undergone substantial refinement, enhancing their precision and efficacy. These technologies allow for the precise modification of specific genes associated with various genetic disorders. For instance, ZFNs and TALENs are capable of introducing targeted genetic modifications by binding to specific DNA sequences, offering a level of precision vital for therapeutic applications.

The development of innovative delivery mechanisms, such as viral vectors and nanoparticles, further contributes to the success of non-CRISPR genome editing therapies. These advancements facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic agents to specific cells, minimizing off-target effects and improving overall treatment outcomes. As a result, the continuous progress in targeted gene therapy techniques drives the growth of the global Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market, opening new avenues for treating a wide range of genetic disorders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders.

Advancements in gene editing technologies.

Growing investments in genomic research.

Rising awareness and acceptance of gene therapies.

Opportunities:

Expanding applications in personalized medicine.

Collaborations and partnerships in the biotechnology sector.

Emerging markets with untapped potential.

Integration of non-CRISPR technologies with other medical treatments.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development

Another critical driver for the global Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market is the escalating investment in research and development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The demand for novel and effective therapeutic solutions for genetic disorders has prompted significant investments in exploring and developing non-CRISPR genome editing technologies. Companies are actively engaged in preclinical and clinical trials to validate the safety and efficacy of non-CRISPR genome editing therapies.

The rising investment landscape also fosters collaborations between academic research institutions and industry players, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This collaborative approach accelerates the development of non-CRISPR genome editing therapies, contributing to the expansion of the market. As funding continues to pour into R&D initiatives, the global Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market is poised for substantial growth, offering new hope for patients with genetic disorders.

North America dominates the market for Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy.

North America emerges as the dominating region in the global Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market. The United States, in particular, holds a prominent position due to its robust infrastructure, advanced healthcare system, and significant investments in biotechnology research and development. The presence of key market players and a supportive regulatory environment further solidify North America's leadership in this sector.

While North America maintains its dominance, Asia-Pacific is witnessing a surge in growth within the Non-CRISPR genome editing therapy market. China, in particular, stands out as an upcoming country with high growth potential. The country's large patient population, combined with increasing investments in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure, positions it as a key player in the market's expansion. Moreover, China's regulatory environment is evolving to accommodate advancements in genome editing therapies, providing a conducive landscape for market growth.

The Techniques Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Non-CRISPR Genome Editing Therapy market, the Technique segment encompasses Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) and Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs). Currently, ZFNs are dominating this segment due to their longstanding presence and proven track record in genome editing. ZFNs have been extensively researched and utilized in various applications, demonstrating high precision and efficiency in targeted gene modifications. The established knowledge base and a robust history of successful implementations contribute to ZFNs' prominence, making them a preferred choice in the non-CRISPR genome editing landscape. While TALENs exhibit promising capabilities, the market is witnessing a stronger inclination towards ZFNs, underlining their established position and reliability in driving advancements in genome editing therapies.

